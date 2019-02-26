NBA pre-agency calendar: The key dates

When do NBA fans have to start to worry about seeing their favorite teams losing star players? We help you out with this pre-agency calendar with key dates regarding the contract situation of big-name players.
June 30, 2019
- Kevin Durant (Golden State) can opt out of his contract at age 30.
- Kawhi Leonard (Toronto) can opt out of his contract at age 28.
- Kyrie Irving (Boston) can opt out of his contract at age 27.
- Klay Thompson (Golden State) ends contract at age 29.
- Kemba Walker (Charlotte) ends contract at age 29.
- DeMarcus Cousins (Golden State) ends contract at age 28.
- Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia) can opt out of his contract at age 29.
- Nikola Vucevic (Orlando) ends contract at age 28.
- Tobias Harris (Philadelphia) ends contract at age 26.
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) can opt out of his contract at age 27.
July 1, 2019
- Anthony Davis (New Orleans) can sign a contract extension at age 26.
- Andre Drummond (Detroit) can sign a contract extension at age 25.*
- Draymond Green (Golden State) can sign a contract extension at age 29.*
June 30, 2020
- Anthony Davis (New Orleans) can opt out of his contract at age 27.
- Kyle Lowry (Toronto) ends contract at age 34.
- DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio) can opt out of his contract at age 30.
- Andre Drummond (Detroit) can opt out of his contract at age 26.
- Draymond Green (Golden State) can opt out of his contract at age 30.
July 1, 2020
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) can sign a contract extension at age 25.*
- Damian Lillard (Portland) can sign a contract extension at age 29.*
- Bradley Beal (Washington) can sign a contract extension at age 26.*
- Steven Adams (Oklahoma City) can sign a contract extension at age 26.*
- Rudy Gobert (Utah) can sign a contract extension at age 28.*
June 30, 2021
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) ends contract at age 26.
- LeBron James (LA Lakers) can opt out of his contract at age 36.
- Paul George (Oklahoma City) can opt out of his contract at age 31.
- Damian Lillard (Portland) ends contract at age 30.
- Mike Conley (Memphis) ends contract at age 33.
- CJ McCollum (Portland) ends contract at age 29.
- Bradley Beal (Washington) ends contract at age 27.
- Steven Adams (Oklahoma City) ends contract at age 27.
- Rudy Gobert (Utah) ends contract at age 29.
- LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio) ends contract at age 35.
- Victor Oladipo (Indiana) ends contract at age 29.
- Chris Paul (Houston) can opt out of his contract at age 36.
- Jrue Holiday (New Orleans) can opt out of his contract at age 31.
June 30, 2022
- Stephen Curry (Golden State) ends contract at age 34.
- James Harden (Houston) can opt out of his contract at age 32.
- Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City) can opt out of his contract at age 33.
- Blake Griffin (Detroit) ends contract at age 33.
- John Wall (Washington) can opt out of his contract at age 31.
July 1, 2022
- Nikola Jokic (Denver) can sign a contract extension at age 27.*
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) can sign a contract extension at age 28.*
- Clint Capela (Houston) can sign a contract extension at age 31.*
- Myles Turner (Indiana) can sign a contract extension at age 26.*
June 20, 2023
- Nikola Jokic (Denver) ends contract at age 28.
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) ends contract at age 29.
- Kevin Love (Cleveland) ends contract at age 34.
- Clint Capela (Houston) ends contract at age 32.
- Myles Turner (Indiana) ends contract at age 27.
July 1, 2023
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) can sign a contract extension at age 27.*
- Devin Booker (Phoenix) can sign a contract extension at age 26.*
June 30, 2024
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) ends contract at age 28.
- Devin Booker (Phoenix) ends contract at age 27.
Key: (*) Eligible for Designated Veteran Extension if named MVP in any of the three most recent seasons, named to an All-NBA Team in the most recent season, or in two of the last three seasons; or if named Defensive Player of the Year in the most recent season, or in two of the last three seasons.