Lakers drama and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 27 01:18 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada.

The Celtics get a big first test in the Toronto Raptors! Kyrie Irving and the Celtics look to get back to their winning ways tonight in this typical instant classic.

Host Joe Choquette will be taking your calls and breaking down all the night’s action on the CLNS Media Postgame Show for a full hour beginning at 10:30 p.m …