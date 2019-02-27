Lakers drama and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

USA Today Sports

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 27 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to break down Milwaukee’s 3-0 start out of the all-star break, including the wacky final moments of the win over Boston …
February 27 03:55 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, we welcome our newest contributor Lauren Gewirtz as our special guest to join Giancarlo Navas, Brian Goins, Nekias Duncan, and Alex Toledo to discuss:• Miami losing to a Phoenix Suns team that was a Tyler Jo
February 27 03:41 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@Nola_Jake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap the night of games in the NBA including the Nuggets victory and Celtics loss. They then dive into the rumors that Suns coach Igor Kokoskov is on the hotseat, and then pick out some jersey patches and cast some curses.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
February 27 03:33 AM
Can the Lakers Find their Defense to Make a Playoff Push?
February 27 02:19 AM
Draymond Green’s injury doesn’t look to be serious as team needs him on defense
February 27 01:18 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada.

The Celtics get a big first test in the Toronto Raptors! Kyrie Irving and the Celtics look to get back to their winning ways tonight in this typical instant classic.

Host Joe Choquette will be taking your calls and breaking down all the night’s action on the CLNS Media Postgame Show for a full hour beginning at 10:30 p.m …

February 27 12:38 AM
Chris goes to the South Bronx’s famous Gauchos gym to have a conversation with Rod Strickland about his game, his influence on the basketball culture, and his history with new star point guards such as John Wall & Kyrie Irving.
Extend the experience by watching NBC Sports Washington’s mini documentary on Rod Strickland “Make Em Jump” on the My Teams App.
February 26 11:42 PM
In this episode, John and Rafa are joined by FOX Sports Ohio’s Cayleigh Griffin to talk about the recently completed homestand and take a look at the playoff picture in the NBA. Voice of the Cleveland Monsters Tony Brown also joins the show to talk AHL hockey.

Ben Simmons And A Semester Abroad – via rightstorickysanchez.com

February 26 09:22 PM
Just about every Sixer is going to be reevaluated in a number of weeks. Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Boban Marjanovic are healing while the Sixers are playing. We discuss Jimmy Butler’s perceived coasting, the Processy spasticness of Jonathon Simmons, the aggressiveness of Ben Simmons, as well as the chances Ben Simmons makes a decision that turns the NBA on its head, and what it would have been like if LeBron chose the Sixers.
February 26 09:19 PM
Basketball Insiders writers Spencer Davies and Matt John discuss LeBron’s struggles with the Lakers, the excellent play of Paul George, the different states of the bottom dwellers of the league, and much more!
February 26 07:20 PM
On this week’s episode, hosts Andy Larsen and Eric Walden eventually talk about basketball, after Eric makes fun of Andy for his old-man tendencies. But then: talk on Grayson Allen, Tyler Cavanaugh and the Stars; the pace of the Utah Jazz; the fate of Igor Kokoskov in Phoenix; Jingles’ Ripken streak; Donovan Mitchell scoring 30 PPG for the rest of the season; and the Jazz in the clutch.
February 26 05:51 PM
Jalen and Jacoby discuss the NBA’s new Additions, Robert Kraft’s legal woes, plus 2 Chainz joins us to discuss working with Lebron on his album and if he can beat Jalen 1-on-1

Joe Harris & Sarah Kustok – via espn.com

February 26 05:00 PM
Zach talks to Joe Harris of the Nets and YES Network’s Sarah Kustok about Joe winning the 3-point shootout, Brooklyn’s feel-good season, baked goods, and much more.
February 26 04:24 PM
After falling below .500, the Los Angeles Lakers are at risk of missing the playoffs (1:19). Plus: checking in with the young rebuilding teams (33:28).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
February 26 04:23 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, and Tracy McGrady discuss the Lakers skid, what the Lakers should do now, Harden’s streak ending, and more.

Large Sample-Size Theater – via espn.com

February 26 03:45 PM
Brian Windhorst welcomes ESPN NBA Writers Kevin Arnovitz and Kevin Pelton to break down the top teams in the Eastern Conference (4:36). Despite Boston’s struggles, Windhorst still believes the Celtics are the team in the East to beat (13:56). Plus, the guys discuss the biggest threats to the Warriors in the Western Conference (19:30) and the La ……
February 26 03:02 PM
The Wolves are back after the All-Star Break! Will an LA team make the playoffs, what is Andrew Wiggins’ role in the Timberwolves playoff run & how should we gauge Coach Saunders performance thus far?   In today’s episode KAT finding his way…
February 26 11:00 AM
Donnovan and Tyler discuss the highs and lows of NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte and how it compared to Toronto 2016- including Tyler’s memories of the Players Association meetings he attended- as well as DeMar DeRozan’s emotional return to Toronto. They also debate the implications of Zion Williamson’s exploding shoe for his NCAA career and ……

