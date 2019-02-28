The Kevin Durant saga and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

USA Today Sports

February 28, 2019

February 28 08:02 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY –  In the latest Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey says there’s some anticipation surrounding the 76ers’ Thursday night game against the Oklahoma City even with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic being sidelined. He also says the recent struggles by the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have enabled the undermanned Sixers to remain in a good position to finish with the Eastern Conference’s third playoff seed.

February 28 04:01 AM
Ryan Magdziarz and Zak Noble reflect on 100 episodes of the 4 SZNS show, and host a mailbag with your guys’ insane questions.  0:01 – Reflecting on the journey (highlights and lowlights) 27:29- Mail Bag Questions 27:56- Coach Cal’s most…
February 28 04:00 AM
Evan sits down again with Fox Sports producer, Conrad Company, to fully unpack the latest possibilities around Zion, break down the projected Player of the Year candidates for each major conference, and dive into the best 5 players in the 2020 high school basketball recruiting class. Last but not least, they touch on the latest highs of Michigan State and what’s to come for them during March Madness. SUBSCRIBE to The Sidelines with Evan Daniels to get all the insider details from Evan!
February 28 03:01 AM
Ric and Ryan start off discussing LeBron's lingering groin injury and whether he'll have enough in the tank to drag the Lakers into the playoffs (2:13). Can "Playoff Rondo" show up in time to have a significant impact? (7:47). And what will be the consequences if the Lakers do end up missing the postseason? (30:30).
February 28 01:23 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

After a demoralizing loss in Toronto last night and weeks of turmoil, the Celtics will look to turn things around tonight at home as they host Damian Lillard and the explosive Portland Trailblazers, a team that spent fifteen minutes stuck in an elevator at Emerson College yesterday …

February 27 11:01 PM
Behind Bradley Beal’s 31 points, the Wizards top the Nets 125-116 on the road. The Wizards Outsiders look at where Washington stands in terms of pursuit of the 8th seed ahead of Friday night in Boston. Finally, hear Chris Miller’s court-side chat with Beal following the win (13:08).
February 27 06:46 PM
On this week’s episode, we highlight some players with “sweet” moves and teams bringing a bit of “heat” lately, then break down the chances of the 5 teams currently fighting for the Western Conference’s last two playoff spots
February 27 06:22 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discuss Eli Manning’s return, the Knicks’ best strategy to win the draft, plus Soft Move or Boss Move and more.
February 27 04:38 PM
Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Amin Elhassan discuss if Boston can right the ship, which team is 2nd-best in the west, and more.
February 27 04:26 PM
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami joins the show to discuss the latest in the Kevin Durant saga, covering the Warriors and how the landscape of Bay Area Sports is changing.
February 27 02:43 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. They discuss a variety of topics including Brooklyn’s turnaround, his thumb injury, the Nets’ pursuit of star free agents, whether Dinwiddie will recruit for Brooklyn, his decision to reject Harvard, buying Bitcoin before it blew up, his retirement goal of building an Iron Man suit and more.
February 27 01:50 PM
NBA Champion Richard Jefferson won a title with LeBron James, is best friends with Luke Walton, and went to the Finals with Jason Kidd. Safe to say he has some interesting perspective on this year's LA Lakers. Jefferson joins Ric for an in-depth discussion on his former teammate LeBron James and the issues with this year's Lakers (18:46).
February 27 01:30 PM
In honor of the start of Spring Training…welcome to the Tom Glavine episode of Pull Up–number 47!On this week’s show, CJ and Jordan talk…- CJ getting his number retired at Lehigh – Nurk vs. Simmons- Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood adjusting to the Blazers- And whether or not kids would benefit from playing in Europe until they’re NBA eligibleAlso, the guys talk player-ref relationships, LeBron’s Lakers, and CJ’s role within the NBAPA.PULL UP!

