The Kevin Durant saga and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
OKLAHOMA CITY – In the latest Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey says there’s some anticipation surrounding the 76ers’ Thursday night game against the Oklahoma City even with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic being sidelined. He also says the recent struggles by the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have enabled the undermanned Sixers to remain in a good position to finish with the Eastern Conference’s third playoff seed.
Learn more about your ad choices …
Will LeBron drag the Lakers to the playoffs? And what if they fall short? Plus, Kareem’s memorabilia auction, D-Wade & more
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Trailblazers | Feb. 27 | Kyrie Irving | Damian Lillard from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
After a demoralizing loss in Toronto last night and weeks of turmoil, the Celtics will look to turn things around tonight at home as they host Damian Lillard and the explosive Portland Trailblazers, a team that spent fifteen minutes stuck in an elevator at Emerson College yesterday …