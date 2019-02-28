The Kevin Durant saga and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 28 08:02 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the latest Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey says there’s some anticipation surrounding the 76ers’ Thursday night game against the Oklahoma City even with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic being sidelined. He also says the recent struggles by the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have enabled the undermanned Sixers to remain in a good position to finish with the Eastern Conference’s third playoff seed.

