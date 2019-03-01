True Hoop is back and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 28 11:01 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz, sits down with NBA player and Locked on Podcast Network analyst Trevor Booker to talk about all things going on in the NBA. The Nuggets stellar play, why he isn’t sold on the Thunder, what is wrong with Celtics and Lakers. Plus, the Warriors won’t win the title.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …