MVP debate and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

March 01 08:22 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says Thursday’s 108-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder might be the 76ers’ most impressive win of the season. Yes, even bigger than their victory at Golden State. He also talks about Tobias Harris’ fit in Philadelphia, Ben Simmons’ defense, JJ Redick’s struggles and the latest on Joel Embiid.

