Eric Bledsoe's new contract and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

March 02 10:12 AM

On this special EMERGENCY BRUNCH Bucks podcast, Journal Sentinel beat reporter Matt Velazquez chats live from LAX about the Bucks new four-year deal for Eric Bledsoe and news that the team was bringing in veteran big man Pau Gasol. Hear from Eric Bledsoe himself (well, in a chat before the contract business was announced).

Plus, Matt and host JR Radcliffe discuss Milwaukee’s two most recent wins, impressive road showings against the Lakers and the Kings …