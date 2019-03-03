Eric Bledsoe's new contract and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 03 03:30 AM
Ben Rohrbach covers the NBA for Yahoo! Sports. Twitter: brohrbach 2:03 Raptors loss is ROCK BOTTOM 9:51 What’s going on behind the scenes with Boston? 18:22 Is Brad in over his head? 22:00 Should the C’s go back to the original starting lineup? 30:07 What happens if Kyrie doesn’t resign? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Sunday M ……
Michael Lee on the Sixers win, more – via theathletic.com
March 03 01:21 AM
The Warriors had one of their best wins of the season Saturday, surviving in Philadelphia without Klay Thompson. Michael Lee joins the podcast to discuss the win, the DeMarcus Cousins integration, KD’s vibe, the toss-up East and the fading Lakers.
03.02.2019: EMERGENCY BRUNCH Bucks podcast! Eric Bledsoe’s new contract, Pau Gasol and a win over LeBron
March 02 10:12 AM
On this special EMERGENCY BRUNCH Bucks podcast, Journal Sentinel beat reporter Matt Velazquez chats live from LAX about the Bucks new four-year deal for Eric Bledsoe and news that the team was bringing in veteran big man Pau Gasol. Hear from Eric Bledsoe himself (well, in a chat before the contract business was announced).
Plus, Matt and host JR Radcliffe discuss Milwaukee’s two most recent wins, impressive road showings against the Lakers and the Kings …
