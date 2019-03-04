Talking with Elton Brand and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

USA Today Sports

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don't have to look for them. Enjoy!

March 04 06:55 AM
Shaq opens the show by diving into the Robert Kraft story, and defends Mr. Kraft by saying the man is a hero, because his stuff is still working at 77 years old. Shaq also has LeBron’s back on calling out his teammates, saying he is right for doing it because it was a tactic Shaq used all the time – and it’s even part of the reason he and Kobe Bryant had beef …

Sixers GM Elton Brand – via espn.com

March 04 03:00 AM
Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand joins The Woj Pod to discuss his two massive trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, how the Sixers will proceed forward with the two free agent stars, how impending free agency impacts the NBA locker rooms year-round, what it was like as Duke’s first star underclassmen to declare early for the NBA Draft, playing for Donald Sterling’s-Clippers, traveling to France in AAU ball with Lamar Odom and Ron Artest and much, much more.
March 04 02:02 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Adam Mares of Locked On Nuggets about how Isaiah Thomas is fitting in with his new squad, to Matt George of Locked On Kings about Marvin Bagley’s injury and the Kings’ fading playoffs odds, and to Philip Rossman-Reich about the Magic and their confusing post-All-Star Break form.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
March 03 11:52 PM
In this episode, I chat with friend of the program Rob Dauster about college basketball. At the Game Theory Podcast, we understand that conference tournament season starts this week, presenting ample opportunity for you guys to gamble on college hoops. So to help you figure out exactly what you want to put your hard-earned dollars on, Rob and I basically re-set where we are in college basketball …
March 03 11:49 PM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the Sixers’ disappointing loss to the Warriors, Josh Harris’s comments, Joel Embiid’s injury update, and more.
March 03 10:24 PM
Wizards top the visiting Timberwolves 135-121 to move 6 games over .500 at home. Chris & Jimmy Patsos enjoy the performance by Bobby Portis and “slowing down” Karl- Anthony Towns. Hear from Portis (4:33) & Sam Dekker postgame (14:28). Plus, Jimmy says what happened at the “Maryland 100” celebration from Saturday evening.
March 03 08:04 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 3:00 pm TD Garden, Boston, MA.

The Celtics enter the game undefeated in March with a 1-0 record! Kyrie Irving and the Celtics look to continue their winning ways this afternoon in this tough match up from a strong Western Conference team in the Rockets and James Harden’s MVP tour. …

March 03 05:10 PM
Mark Schanowski is joined by Kendall Gill, Kelly Crull and former Bulls insider Vincent Goodwill to talk the Bulls future, bringing Derrick Rose back to Chicago and the NBA Draft.
:45 – Vincent Goodwill on new gig at Yahoo
2:00 – Goodwill on New York vs …

The Sharp Hint Of Intentionally Missed Free Throws – via rightstorickysanchez.com

March 03 12:57 PM
Here we are in the 17th year of the Process and the Sixers almost swept the Warriors. We talk about the team and Brett Brown’s questionable decisions down the stretch of the game, the emergence of Jonah Bolden and Mike Scott, Joel Embiid’s comments about resting his body, take on some Relationship Advice, the Bryce Harper signing and look ahead to the five biggest remaining games of the season.
March 03 09:35 AM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Dan Feldman of NBC’s Pro Basketball Talk (@DanFeldmanNBA) discuss the current state of the NBA and look towards the offseason.
They discuss Eric Bledsoe’s extension, Milwaukee’s massive summer, which teams have the biggest uncertainty in July, their desired playoff teams and much more.
Sponsored by Peter Millar (petermillar.com/realgm), Betonline …

