Talking with Elton Brand and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

Shaq opens the show by diving into the Robert Kraft story, and defends Mr. Kraft by saying the man is a hero, because his stuff is still working at 77 years old. Shaq also has LeBron’s back on calling out his teammates, saying he is right for doing it because it was a tactic Shaq used all the time – and it’s even part of the reason he and Kobe Bryant had beef …