Suns in the Sarver Wilderness and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

March 04 10:10 AM

In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about why coach Brett Brown is under a lot of pressure despite having to fit five new players into his 10-man rotation. Pompey also discusses Joel Embiid’s health and breaks down why going after Andrew Bogut doesn’t make sense unless the recovery time of Joel Embiid (left knee) and/or Boban Marjanovic (right knee) take longer than expected.

