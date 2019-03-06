The Lakers have fallen and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

March 05 08:30 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes and Ky Carlin discuss the mutual love between Tobias Harris and the 76ers and why the power forward is the perfect fit for them. They also ponder if it’s fair to judge Brett Brown’s coaching ability while Joel Embiid is less than 100 percent. And the trio talks about whether Zhaire Smith should get NBA minutes down the stretch this season.

