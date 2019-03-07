GoatGate, disgruntled superstars and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Locked on Sixers (3-7-2019): Bad loss to Bulls, tough upcoming matchup with Rocket, while Pompey loves Chicago
CHICAGO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 108-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night. He says the Sixers should have had better in-game adjustments late in the game.Pompey also says why the Houston Rockets will be a tough matchup for the Sixers. And he reveals why Chicago is one of his favorite cities.
Let’s Talk About Brett Baby, Let’s Talk About You And Me – via rightstorickysanchez.com
POSTGAME: CELTICS @ Kings | Mar. 6 | Jayson Tatum | Harrison Barnes from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
The Boston Celtics (39-26, 5th East) will be looking to avoid a letdown on the second night of a back to back as they travel to Sacramento to face Harrison Barnes and the Kings (32-31, 9th West) after a 33-point blow out of the Golden State Warriors the night before. Kyrie Irving will miss the game with a left thigh bruise …
POSTGAME: CELTICS @ Warriors | Mar. 5 | Kyrie Irving | Steph Curry from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Five losses in six games turns into a west-coast trip for the Celtics. One that starts with a trip to Oracle Arena on the front end of a back-to-back. Boston lost this game playing their best basketball of the season a few weeks ago at home. Now, it’s make or break time for a struggling C’s group …
The guys react to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s comments about players level of happiness (15:51) and they close with a few more comments from “Maryland 100” (29:52).
They discuss whether the Warriors are alone in the top tier, how they separate the possible championship contenders, whether team’s recent successes or struggles are predictive of where they are going and much more.
Fmr Suns GM Ryan McDonough, Pt 1: On learning from Danny Ainge; handling players in today’s media landscape & having goats in your office
Locked on Sixers (3-6-19): Discussing Jimmy Butler’s role in win, Chicago Bulls and life on the road
CHICAGO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how people may need to used to 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler taking a backseat to teammates until the fourth quarter. He also dissects Tuesday night’s 114-106 victory over the Orlando Magic. Then Pompey talks about the Chicago Bulls on life as a NBA beat writer.
