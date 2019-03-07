USA Today Sports

GoatGate, disgruntled superstars and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 07 06:06 AM

CHICAGO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 108-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night. He says the Sixers should have had better in-game adjustments late in the game.Pompey also says why the Houston Rockets will be a tough matchup for the Sixers. And he reveals why Chicago is one of his favorite cities.

March 07 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss something that hasn’t happened to the Milwaukee Bucks all season — two straight losses …
March 07 05:23 AM
With three minutes left in the game against the tanking Bulls, the Sixers led by 10 points. They lost. We discuss the final minutes of the brutal game, and the final baffling play. We move on quickly to talk about how much of the team’s late game issues are Brett Brown related, and how much recent comments by Josh Harris puts pressure on him. Finally we cast the Process movie, talk about Redick’s haircut, talk bandwagons, and do a listener submitted Jigsaw.
March 07 04:00 AM
Bill Self is the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks. TWITTER: @GoodmanHoops @CoachBillSelf 2:00 Initial thoughts on not winning the Big 12 7:30 How’d you cut off some weight? 8:30 Where’s your go-to burger spot? 9:41 Alleged stat padding at OK State (joking) 13:42 Have you forgiven Jeff for his story on Andrew Wiggins? 17:20 Joel Embiid – favori ……
March 07 03:35 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 10:00 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

The Boston Celtics (39-26, 5th East) will be looking to avoid a letdown on the second night of a back to back as they travel to Sacramento to face Harrison Barnes and the Kings (32-31, 9th West) after a 33-point blow out of the Golden State Warriors the night before. Kyrie Irving will miss the game with a left thigh bruise …

March 07 03:10 AM
The Golden State Warriors pick up insurance in case Cousins becomes too much of a liability on defense.
March 07 02:54 AM
Giancarlo Navas, Christian Hernandez, Alex Toledo, and Brian Goins react immediately after the Miami Heat’s 91-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on March 6, 2019. Miami (30-34) now holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with 18 games remaini
March 07 01:46 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 10:30 p.m. Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA.

Five losses in six games turns into a west-coast trip for the Celtics. One that starts with a trip to Oracle Arena on the front end of a back-to-back. Boston lost this game playing their best basketball of the season a few weeks ago at home. Now, it’s make or break time for a struggling C’s group …

March 06 11:56 PM
Wizards win back to back home games, defeating Dallas132-123. Chris, Jimmy Patsos, and Tony Massenburg talk about how impressed they were by Mavs rookie Luka Doncic’s 31 point effort. They then look at where Washington stands in pursuit of the 8th seed before Tony remembers what it was like to play against Dirk Nowitzki (11:47)
The guys react to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s comments about players level of happiness (15:51) and they close with a few more comments from “Maryland 100” (29:52).
March 06 08:02 PM
Voice Off! Pablo Torre comes by, if you can tell him from Ethan. The two talk Kyrie, KD and superstars in the social media age. Also questions
March 06 06:11 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Matt Moore of The Action Network (@HPBasketball) lay out their tiers for the entire NBA.
They discuss whether the Warriors are alone in the top tier, how they separate the possible championship contenders, whether team’s recent successes or struggles are predictive of where they are going and much more.
Sponsored by Betonline …
March 06 04:39 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, and Brian Windhorst discuss the Celtics blowout win in Oakland, if it is time to come back onto the Celtics bandwagon, and more.
March 06 03:30 PM
On this week’s episode, we discuss whether there are any takeaways from Boston’s big win over Golden State, the recent play of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Drummond, the Houston Rockets, and New Orleans Pelicans, and whether or not LeBron James passing Michael Jordan in all-time scoring is tainted by a disastrous Lakers season. Later, former NBAers Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson join us to talk about their new podcast.
March 06 03:22 PM
In this episode, I chat with Dieter Kurtenbach about the Celtics-Warriors game last night, the ultimate narrative game of this NBA season thus far. We chat about Kyrie Irving’s weird media stuff, the effect that the off-court stuff has had on the Celtics, and where there’s still time for the season to turn around. Then, we chat about DeMarcus Cousins struggling a bit for the Warriors.  Then we move to the Lakers, and the mess that is their season …

Kevin Arnovitz – via espn.com

March 06 02:52 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about his Suns feature (3:20), and LeBron and the Lakers likely missing the playoffs (48:43).
March 06 02:37 PM
Part One of Ric’s interview with former Suns GM Ryan McDonough is an interesting discussion about his time under Danny Ainge in Boston, building and running his own team in Phoenix, and being out of the league for the first time since 2003 and the opportunities it’s afforded him to learn from other franchises over the last few months. He also d ……
March 06 08:00 AM

CHICAGO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast,  Keith Pompey talks about how people may need to used to 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler taking a backseat to teammates until the fourth quarter. He also dissects Tuesday night’s 114-106 victory over the Orlando Magic. Then Pompey talks about the Chicago Bulls on life as a NBA beat writer.

