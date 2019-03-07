GoatGate, disgruntled superstars and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 07 06:06 AM

CHICAGO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 108-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night. He says the Sixers should have had better in-game adjustments late in the game.Pompey also says why the Houston Rockets will be a tough matchup for the Sixers. And he reveals why Chicago is one of his favorite cities.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices