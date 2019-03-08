JJ Redick interviews Chris Paul and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 08 06:00 AM
JJ Redick is joined by Chris Paul to discuss his on-court altercation with Rajon Rondo earlier this year (03:41), Adam Silver’s comments about player happiness in the NBA (08:01), and his legacy (24:30).
LOCKED ON NBA — 3/8/19 — Thunder beat Blazers; Jay Williams nails mental health point; NBA players in a Game of Thrones battle from Locked On NBA
March 08 04:51 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. On today’s Friday edition of the show, Adam and Anthony discuss the OKC-Portland thriller, referees, and why teams that score efficiently in the regular season are dismissed for playoff competition. They then tackle the current conversation and tone of the mental health awareness debate and lighten things up with NBA players they’d most want with them in a “Game of Thrones” battle scene.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
March 08 12:25 AM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this edition, Eric chats with Sportsnet’s Michael Grange about Kawhi Leonard’s load management and what are the chances that Leonard stays in Toronto next season [4:31]; Paul speaks with Jason Terry about this impressive Raptors squad, the impact of Marc Gasol and the possible mat ……
March 07 11:06 PM
Deuce and Mo return and Morgan talks about her trip to Seattle and her mom selling 3 million books (00:40), they talk about the Kings postseason chances and losing close games (1:45), Harry Giles’ emergence (11:30), they look at the crucial 4-game road trip and Deuce rants about the start time for the game in NYC (13:40) and LeBron passing and Jordan and who’s to blame for the Lakers not making the playoffs (19:00), Durant’s issue with Kerr (31:30) …
March 07 07:40 PM
Allie is back! It’s the House of Strauss return, where Ethan introduces the topic of Superstar Angst to Allie, who gives her hot takes on this bizarre NBA world
LeBron Passes Jordan and Lakers Fans Are … Apathetic? | Group Chat – via theringer.com
March 07 04:15 PM
We react to the underwhelming response from the Lakers crowd as LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list (1:30). Then we crib a segment from the Magic’s television broadcast and answer “Is this anything?” with regards to the Warriors’ recent struggles, Gordon Hayward’s game-winner, and the Mavs’ tanking (32:06).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Paolo Uggetti, Haley O’Shaughnessy
March 07 04:15 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, and Stan Van Gundy discuss LeBron passing MJ, a weird night in Chicago, and more. Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Dave McMenamin also join the show.
March 07 04:02 PM
Hear Travis Thomas’ interview with John Wall from D.C. Sports Live that aired on NBC Sports Washington. John talks about the Special Olympics event he was at, the latest regarding his health, and more.
LeBron Passes MJ + Latest From Detroit – via NBA.com
March 07 03:32 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down Wednesday night’s NBA action, including LeBron moving into No. 4 on the all-time scoring list. Then Rod Beard of the Detroit News joins to discuss what’s changed for the Pistons since the All-Star break. Plus, they play some trivia, debate the latest “Perfect Player” category, and more. via Knit…
LOCKED ON NBA – 3/7 – David Locke with Sam Amick on Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins, Rapid Fire, Cell Phones and unhappy Players from Locked On NBA
March 07 02:40 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with The Atheltic’s Sam Amick for a conversation that rolls from the NBA, to unhappy players, to cell phone usage and to parenting. Two guys hanging out and you are welcome to stop by and join in …
Mental Health Within the NBA: The Downside of Social Media, Coping with Pressure and Anxiety, and the NBAPA’s Mental Wellness Program
March 07 12:49 PM
Welcome to another episode of Pull Up–number 48!On today’s show, CJ and Jordan are talking about:- LeBron. Is this the most backlash he’s faced from a home crowd? Could the state of the Lakers deter Anthony Davis from wanting to play there?- The Blazers’ road trip.- Antonio Brown’s landing spot.- And most importantly, mental health …
March 07 12:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic dives into two juicy topics: KAT’s surge and Thibs’ defenders. BTYB TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME) and Sotastick.com (promo code You Betcha for free shipping.)
March 07 12:22 PM
Ric and Ryan recap LeBron James’ historic night passing Michael Jordan on the NBA All-Time scoring list (1:30), which leads to a heated MJ-LBJ GOAT debate. Also, does the Lakers’ position in the standings taint LeBron’s accomplishment at all? (18:12). Then, Ric has some serious concerns about the Warriors after they were blown out at home by th ……
