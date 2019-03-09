USA Today Sports

More Lakers drama and other NBA podcasts of the day

Podcasts

March 9, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

March 09 12:59 AM
Mark Schanowski is joined by Kendall Gill and Kelly Crull to review the Bulls 112-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons …
March 08 11:28 PM
Wizards fall just short in Charlotte 112-111 in an effort to win their 3rd straight. Chris & Jimmy Patsos go over what went wrong late, Marvin Williams big night, and Bobby Portis’ postgame tweet. They close with a preview of Duke at UNC and the latest regarding Zion Williamson.
March 08 06:55 PM
Chris Hine and Michael Rand dissect the end before the end, with the Wolves falling into a virtually hopeless playoff position. What’s left to evaluate this year? How has KAT kept ascending? Will we ever see RoCo again?
March 08 06:14 PM
1:53 – Kyle Draper and Chris Forsberg break down the first two games of the Celtics west coast road trip. “They’re feeling it right now. There’s some good vibes on the West Coast.”
5:38 – Kyle and Chris wonder if this is the point where the Celtics have turned the corner and can go on a run to finish up the regular season. If they go 4-0 on this road trip, does it restore the fans’ faith in the team?
8:04 – Gordon Hayward has come alive the past two games, with 30 points vs …

Sacramento Kings Doug Christie – via bleacherreport.com

March 08 05:51 PM
Former Sacramento Kings shooting guard turned current Kings commentator, Doug Christie, knew by game 10 that the Kings had a special team this year. He speaks to the talent and chemistry of the starting roster, why he’s so high on De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley, how youth and inexperience may challenge a Kings play-off run, and why Coach Dave J ……
March 08 04:35 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen and Amin Elhassan discuss the ending to Thunder-Blazers, LeBron’s minutes restriction and more. Plus, Jaylen Brown & Monty McCutchen join the show.
March 08 04:10 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin the show by agreeing that this is the last week of Lakers takes, but on the way out, there has to be one, final deep dive. At the start: Reconsidering LeBron James and the night he passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, whether he was crying into that towel, and a conversation about what we’ve learned about LeBron over the past 16 seasons …
March 08 04:03 PM
After a disappointing few games for the Timberwolves, we decided to take a look at the upcoming offseason and some of the potential moves the Wolves could make, including some free agent targets that could fit in under the Mid-Level Exception!  …
March 08 03:59 PM
We start by taking stock of the incredible Thunder vs. Blazers Thursday-night game, which featured 51 points from Damian Lillard in a Thunder victory (2:00). Then, Danny goes iso in a special Dwyane Wade–jersey-swap-edition of “Huerter She Wrote” (20:03). Finally, we go long on the Eastern Conference playoff race, and all somehow agree that the Pistons are … good (21:40)?
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
March 08 03:51 PM
Bucher and Hollins discuss the Lakers limiting LeBron’s minutes, how Hollins as a UCLA alum feels about Walton possibly taking over the program, the Dream Shake vs. The Sky Hook vs. James Harden’s step-back and picks for every Friday night game against the spread and over-under.
March 08 03:27 PM
Marcus Spears and Amin Elhassan join Jacoby talking NBA conference playoff races, Mardi Gras themed Popeyes, LeBron streak out, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!

Postseason and Beyond – via espn.com

March 08 03:04 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon and Michael C. Wright discuss the tight-knit Western Conference standings and why they don’t believe in the Nuggets (1:10), the less-chaotic Eastern Conference (18:12) and the Lakers’ possible offseason plans. Plus, Brian tells a quick Boban story (37:21) before discussing the futures of the 76ers and Celtics (41:30).…
March 08 01:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks talk, 2013 re-draft, and the next rightful heir to the NBA’s iron throne
March 08 11:22 AM

HOUSTON – In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how Joel Embiid’s left-knee situation and how it leads to perceived lack of transparency. Pompey also mentions the success Jimmy Butler has had defending James Harden in the past. And he talks about his love for Houston’s vibe and his old-school rap conversation with an Uber driver.

