More Lakers drama and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 08 11:22 AM

HOUSTON – In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how Joel Embiid’s left-knee situation and how it leads to perceived lack of transparency. Pompey also mentions the success Jimmy Butler has had defending James Harden in the past. And he talks about his love for Houston’s vibe and his old-school rap conversation with an Uber driver.

