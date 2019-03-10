USA Today Sports

Celtics improvement and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 10 04:30 AM
Scott Souza covers the Celtics for CLNS Media. Twitter: Scott_Souza 5:37 Have the Celtics turned it around? 15:39 What does this team need to do to stay more consistent? 23:00 The history of Kyrie Irving 40:28 What do the Celtics need to do to get the best out of Hayward? 47:58 Marcus Smart is “The Guy” for the Celtics 53:43 KD to Boston? Avail ……
March 10 03:07 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:30 p.m.Staples Center-LA

The Boston Celtics will be looking to build on the new momentum they have found on the west coast as they face a Lakers team hungry to make a statement on a nationally televised game in primetime

Joe Choquette and Nick Scisento will be taking your calls and breaking down all the action on the CLNS Media Postgame Show for a full hour beginning at 11:00pm …

March 10 12:53 AM
Wizards drop another heartbreaker, this one 135-130 at the Timberwolves in overtime. Chris & Drew Gooden look at the strong play from Bradley Beal & Trevor Ariza, and Drew recalls being teammates with a young Derrick Rose in Chicago. They close by looking around the NBA and college, including LeBron likely not headed to the playoffs and Drew’s thoughts on whether Zion Williamson should return to the floor for Duke (21:56).

March 09 12:34 PM
With just a month or so left in the season, do the Sixers have enough time with all of their key players together to be good enough to get through the Eastern Conference? Also discussed are what’s going on with Jimmy Butler, the options the Sixers would have if he doesn’t resign, other players we like watching who have never been Sixers, LeBron passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. And a new Sixers song from Heemy76.

