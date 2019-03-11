USA Today Sports

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Gallery

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

March 11, 2019- by

By: |

No. 1 pick Dwight Howard was the lone superstar of a draft that will not be remembered for its depth.

, , , , Gallery, NBA

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home