2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

No. 1 pick Dwight Howard was the lone superstar of a draft that will not be remembered for its depth.
Gallery, NBA, Evergreen, Featured, Re-Drafts, Top, Al Jefferson, Anderson Varejao, Andre Iguodala, Andris Biedrins, Ben Gordon, Beno Udrih, Chris Duhon, Damien Wilkins, Delonte West, Devin Harris, Dorell Wright, Dwight Howard, Emeka Okafor, Hamed Haddadi, Jackson Vroman, Jameer Nelson, Josh Childress, Josh Smith, JR Smith, Kevin Martin, Kris Humphries, Luol Deng, Pero Antic, Sasha Vujacic, Sebastian Telfair, Shaun Livingston, Tony Allen, Trevor Ariza, Vassilis Spanoulis, Viktor Khryapa