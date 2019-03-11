Suns shock Warriors and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 11 02:09 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Sielski talk about Joel Embiid’s special talent. They also break down his 33-point, 12-rebound effort in Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, his first game back from left knee tendinitis.They also talk about what to the Sixers’ playoff picture. And they finish the podcast by talking how Pompey helped his Uber driver change a flat tire.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit