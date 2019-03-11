Suns shock Warriors and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Locked on Sixers (3-11-19): Joel Embiid’s return, Eastern Conference playoff picture, Uber driver’s flat tire
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Sielski talk about Joel Embiid’s special talent. They also break down his 33-point, 12-rebound effort in Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, his first game back from left knee tendinitis.They also talk about what to the Sixers’ playoff picture. And they finish the podcast by talking how Pompey helped his Uber driver change a flat tire.
LOCKED ON NBA – 03/11/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Bucks Recent Struggles, Lakers Injuries And The End Of The Season, Raptors And Load Management from Locked On NBA
A home loss to the Suns? – via theathletic.com
CLNS Media Postgame Boston Celtics Weekly Wrap-Up | Ep. 2 | Mar 4 – Mar 10 from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
This week your favorite CLNS Media Hosts will be talking:
– Celtics 3-game West Coast win streak, including wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings & Los Angeles Lakers.
– The Boston to San Francisco bonding at 30,000 feet …
