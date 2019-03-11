USA Today Sports

Suns shock Warriors and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 11, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

March 11 02:09 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Sielski talk about Joel Embiid’s special talent. They also break down his 33-point, 12-rebound effort in Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, his first game back from left knee tendinitis.They also talk about what to the Sixers’ playoff picture. And they finish the podcast by talking how Pompey helped his Uber driver change a flat tire.

March 11 01:40 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Eric Nehm of Locked On Bucks about Nikola Mirotic’s fit with Milwaukee and explores some of their recent struggles, to Anthony Irwin of Locked On Lakers about the Brandon Ingram injury, and to Sean Woodley of Locked On Raptors about Kawhi Leonard’s load management.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …

A home loss to the Suns? – via theathletic.com

March 11 12:57 AM
The Warriors lost at home to the Suns. Kevin Durant hurt his ankle. Klay Thompson called out the fans. Lip readers are trying to decipher a Steve Kerr comment. Ethan Strauss is here to break it all down.
March 10 11:32 PM
The Sixers pulled out a much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers with a dominant second-half performance, catapulting them to the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference and providing them with the tiebreaker over the Pacers. Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the big win, and the Sixers’ recent play.
March 10 11:14 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Weekly Wrap-Up Episode 2: 3/4 – 3/10

CLNS Media Postgame Show’s run down of all this week’s action in Boston Celtics basketball

This week your favorite CLNS Media Hosts will be talking:

– Celtics 3-game West Coast win streak, including wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings & Los Angeles Lakers.

– The Boston to San Francisco bonding at 30,000 feet …

March 10 03:26 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Matt Babcock – a former NBA agent who is the founder and editor of Babcock Hoops. They discuss Matt’s time as an agent, and the pros and cons of that job. They also discussed Matt’s experience growing up around the NBA since his father, Dave, has worked in the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office for 21 years and his uncles, Pete and Rob, each had stints as a NBA general manager …

