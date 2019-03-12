10 things you may not know about Boban Marjanovic

1. Since he joined the NBA, he has scored more points per minute than Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, John Wall and Kevin Love.

2. He has played for 13 different teams as a pro.

3. He says he eats soup every single day.

4. He joined Serbia’s club Hemofarm three years after the departure of Darko Milicic.

5. He has a small role on ‘John Wick 3’.

6. He won a silver medal at the 2017 Eurobasket with Serbia He was the team’s second-leading scorer.

7. He played 12 minutes of summer league ball with the Hawks in 2013.

8. He was named Serbian League MVP three years in a row before moving to the NBA.

9. He’s No. 5 all-time in career PER among players with at least 100 games. Only Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and George Mikan are ahead of him. He’s just ahead of Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson and Wilt Chamberlain in the ranking.

10. He doesn’t like cakes for some reason.

