DeMar DeRozan on playing for Gregg Popovich and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
March 12, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 12 04:32 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and The Athletic’s Sam Amick talk about the Rockets winning nine-straight after beating the Hornets on Monday and how Serge Ibaka’s pending suspension will impact the Raptors. Then they discuss if the Warriors can turn things around and if Luke Walton can save his job.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @sam_amick @LockedOnNBANet Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
March 12 03:00 AM
Utah Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Western Conference playoff chase, post-trade deadline fallout in the NBA, Rudy Tomjanovich’s Hall of Fame candidacy, dealing with leaked trade talks and much more.
March 12 03:00 AM
In this episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, the guys are joined by Celtics’ stars Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum. You’ll be surprised to learn the identity of the first person to put a number on Kyrie when he was a rookie. Everybody then shares their best Coach K stories, and we also learn how Drake almost got Kyrie to wear Kentucky blue, and what it was like for Jayson to be the next prodigy in St. Louis …
March 12 02:53 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 10:30 p.m. Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
After a rocky couple of weeks, the Celtics are riding a three-game win streak as they finish up their West Coast trip tonight against Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Joe Choquette and Sam Sheehan will be breaking down all of the action and taking your calls for 30 minutes beginning at 1:00 a.m …
March 11 11:38 PM
Wizards open their 5 game homestand with a 121-115 victory over Sacramento. Chris & Drew Gooden enjoy what they saw from Jabari Parker. They then go around the NBA, including the streaking Rockets who have won 9 straight, and Drew plays word association for some of his more famous teammates.
UP NEXT: Wednesday vs. Orlando
March 11 11:05 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin with a major announcement from Golliver that is, unfortunately, premature. Then: Who is the second best team in the NBA? What are the red flags in Milwaukee? And what about the Rockets and Celtics? From there: The Nuggets are now underrated and the middle of the West is a mess …
March 11 06:13 PM
David Jacoby is joined by WNBA legend Chiney Ogwumike talking Steve Kerr lip reads, AB’s trade to the Raiders, more Lakers injuries, and even more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
March 11 05:11 PM
Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Kevin Arnovitz discuss if it’s time to start worrying about the Warriors, if the Sixers have enough time to figure out their rotation and much more NBA news.
March 11 04:06 PM
In this episode, I chat with Dieter Kurtenbach, where we break down the people across the NBA that will shape the league most in the calendar 2019 year. Obviously it includes both on and off the floor personalities that will play a critical part in creating the future of the league, including Kevin Durant, Rich Paul, Kyrie Irving, Magic Johnson, and more, then additionally guys like Bradley Beal, Mike Budenholzer, Zion Williamson and Kemba Walker.
March 11 04:00 PM
Brian Windhorst, Kevin Pelton and Kirk Goldsberry discuss Brandon Ingram’s injury (3:30), the Lakers’ mounting issues (10:00), the Pistons on an incredible hot streak (25:00), the Draft Lottery (45:00) and much more.
March 11 03:48 PM
Amid a dynastic run of dominance, the Golden State Warriors are starting to show some cracks (2:47). But is anyone a real threat to challenge the reigning champions (8:48)? Plus: Is Brett Brown the right coach for the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers (25:12)?
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks, Tyler Tynes
March 11 03:21 PM
Clark Kellogg is a college basketball analyst for CBS and Turner Sports. Twitter: @ClarkKelloggCBS 4:47 Rehashing Clark Kellogg’s career 14:52 Do we put too much stock into “bubble teams”? 27:07 Men’s NCAA Basketball favorite as of now 33:00 Duke should still be a 1-seed if they win the ACC Tournament 39:17 Best Charles Barkley story Available ……
March 11 03:17 PM
Evan sits down again with the one and only, Bill Raftery, to discuss the latest in college hoops with the Big East Tournament, Raf’s Final Four picks, latest Zion news, thoughts on Ja Morant, UNC’s recent success and so much more. They cover it all right here – SUBSCRIBE to The Sidelines with Evan Daniels to get the full breakdown with Evan and Raf!
March 11 02:49 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann recap this weekend’s NBA action, which included the Warriors’ surprise loss to the Suns on Sunday. Then they dig into the Week 22 Power Rankings and discuss the return of Joel Embiid, next steps for the Lakers, and more. via Knit
March 11 01:30 PM
What better way to start your day than with a fresh new episode from the CLE crew. Another opportunity to not only listen to stories told by current NBA players / idols / influencers / etc. but here is another reminder of just how evergreen and unique our platform really is …
March 11 10:55 AM
Coach Nick is joined IN STUDIO by the insightful and hilarious John Henson – comedian/Knicks fans as seen on TV in the shows Wipe Out and Talk Soup, among many others. They go in on the Knicks with great analysis and lots of humor, plus they express their love and astonishment for Mitchell Robinson way too much.…
March 11 08:29 AM
The ‘Winging It’ crew is joined by DeMar DeRozan to discuss his offseason trade to the Spurs and his excitement at getting to play under Gregg Popovich (07:42). Then they have a candid discussion about mental health in the NBA (22:51) and look back at DeMar’s “Welcome to the League” moment (39:32).
March 11 08:25 AM
Shaquille O’Neal is back in studio and having to answer for the Kobe Burger price increase at his new restaurant in LA! We also get into a debate about ESPN’s release of their NBA 25 Under 25, and wondering why Trae Young hasn’t made the list. Things also get hilarious and personal as we kick around a number of fun topics in Jump Ball, including Captain Marvel, Shaq’s biggest lie, John rigging an election, and the classiest people in pro sports …
