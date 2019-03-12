Trending stories: Kyrie Irving addresses recent media issues

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kyrie Irving on recent media issues: ‘The way I’ve handled things, it hasn’t been perfect’ – via sports.yahoo.com
March 11 02:43 PM
The Boston Celtics All-Star reflected on his recent combative incidents with the media and acknowledges that he is a better leader than the example he has shown.
Is Tyus the answer? Looming point-guard decision is key to… – via theathletic.com
March 11 05:56 PM
If the Wolves want to avoid more years in the doldrums during KAT’s prime, there may be no more important call than what to do at the 1.
Short-term pain, long-term gain: The Wizards must keep… – via theathletic.com
March 11 08:40 AM
The best way to build is through the draft and Washington needs to get itself in position to get as high of a pick as possible.