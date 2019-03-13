Russell Westbrook's confrontation and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 13 06:58 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Ky Carlin dissect the 76ers’ ugly 106-99 victory over the undermanned and struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.They also talk about Ben Simmons’ improvement from the foul line and timely baskets.And they conclude the podcast by saying Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings will be solid text for the somewhat now healthy Sixers.

