Russell Westbrook's confrontation and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
March 13, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 13 06:58 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Ky Carlin dissect the 76ers’ ugly 106-99 victory over the undermanned and struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.They also talk about Ben Simmons’ improvement from the foul line and timely baskets.And they conclude the podcast by saying Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings will be solid text for the somewhat now healthy Sixers.

March 13 04:51 AM
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are Heading to the Postseason
March 13 03:01 AM
Part Two of Ric’s interview with former Suns GM Ryan McDonough. This week they discussed Kyrie Irving and the tumultuous Boston Celtics season and the dynamics of young star players in today’s game. Also, the rise of legalized gambling from the perspective of a GM, and the challenges of dealing with the media in today’s day and age. Ryan also t ……
March 13 02:34 AM
John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) discuss James Dolan's wild radio interview, Russell Westbrook's reaction to a fan's horrible comments, and the night in the Association
March 12 11:30 PM
The Sixers sneak by the Cavs lifelessly, but a win is a win, especially after a win. We announce the 2019 Lottery Party details (check them out here), and the fact that it will be the final lottery party. We need you there to give the proper goodbye to the era. We discuss the short-lived Jonah Bolden era, the brand new Zhaire Smith era, Joel Embiid’s return and new dog, and what, in fact, makes Brett Brown a good coach.

March 12 06:42 PM
While the episode was recorded before the Jazz banned fan Shane Keisel for life, Eric Walden and Andy Larsen discuss (for a set maximum of 10 minutes) the Russell Westbrook vs. fan interaction, and what it means for the Jazz. Then, we get into basketball: what have we learned form the Jazz’s disappointing 1-3 stretch? Finally, Dennis Lindsey was a guest on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast, Eric shares what he learned.
March 12 04:15 PM
Amin Elhassan, Michael Wilbon, Marc J. Spears, discuss Russell Westbrook’s heated exchange with a Jazz fan, and more. Tim Bontemps also joins the show.
March 12 04:09 PM
Altercations mar an otherwise entertaining night in the NBA (0:53), playoff-bound teams jockey for matchup advantages (20:21), and draft season approaches as the NCAA action accelerates (42:37).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
March 12 01:12 PM
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM (and former Spurs and Knicks player), Malik Rose, talks about the Pistons’ surprise season, the return of Reggie Jackson, Blake Griffin’s leadership skills, the spark plug that is Ish Smith, old school scouting versus new school analytics, concern for players in today’s “age of anxiety” and the role that social medi ……
March 12 08:20 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and T Will talk dissect Jimmy Butler’s role and his ability to play through nagging ailments. They also talk about the Sixers having the fifth easiest remaining schedule, their ability to maintain the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings and Tuesday’s possible trap game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then T Will reveals what frustrates him about the Sixers.

