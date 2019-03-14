The future of Al Horford and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
March 14, 2019
March 14 07:08 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Small talk about how the 76ers need to do a better job of attacking mismatches. They also talk about how the team often goes away from the hot hand in order to get everyone involved on the offensive end. And they end the podcast by talking about Jimmy Butler playing point guard.
March 14 06:00 AM
Milwaukee’s next two foes — Miami and Philadelphia — could conceivably also serve as the Bucks’ first two opponents in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez breaks down how the matchups might play out with host JR Radcliffe. Plus: a deep dive into the value of Malcolm Brogdon, the disappearing minutes of DJ Wilson in the Mirotic era and does Giannis get superstar whistles?
March 14 03:16 AM
Giancarlo Navas, Jack Alfonso, Christian Hernandez, and Brian Goins react LIVE on Twitch immediately after the Miami Heat’s 108-74 demolishing victory over the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2019. Miami (32-35) further solidified its hold on the No. 8 seed
March 13 11:46 PM
Wizards top the Magic 100-90 to improve to 21-12 at home this year. Chris & Christy Winters-Scott look into how Scott Brooks handled the minutes for the big men and also Jabari Parker’s successful hook shot (9:26). Plus, Terps fans, Christy lays out what’s ahead of Brenda Freese’s squad ahead of the NCAA Tournament (24:41).
UP NEXT: Friday in D.C. vs. Charlotte
March 13 11:37 PM
In this episode, hosts Cayleigh Griffin and Mike Syner are joined by Cavs’ in-arena host, Ahmaad Crump, and the Wine & Gold’s radio play-by-play announcer, John Michael.
March 13 06:42 PM
Radio Star Sam Esfandiari stops by to talk Warriors rut and the new law that’s about to impoverish the NBA. Voicemails!
March 13 01:53 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich break down the team’s west coast trip, what actually happened on the plane, the future of Al Horford, a change in attitude for Kyrie Irving and what the team needs from Gordon Hayward going forward.