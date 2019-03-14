The future of Al Horford and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 14 07:08 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Small talk about how the 76ers need to do a better job of attacking mismatches. They also talk about how the team often goes away from the hot hand in order to get everyone involved on the offensive end. And they end the podcast by talking about Jimmy Butler playing point guard.

