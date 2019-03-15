22 NBA players who never had losing seasons

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are going to finish South of .500. However, this is not the first time the King has been on a losing team. He was on one in Cleveland when he came out of high school to the Cavs. Playing on only winners for your entire career isn’t that common. Taj Gibson of the Timberwolves, in fact, has his run at risk this season as Minnesota is sub-.500 with time running out. Tony Parker is in the same situation in Charlotte as Gibson.

So as of now it seems like the only NBA players with 10-plus years of NBA experience without a single losing year are…

JAMES HARDEN (10 seasons)

Winning percentage: 64.8%

A super-duper star of the highest order, James Harden has won with the Thunder and with the Rockets. The reigning NBA MVP and a seven-time All-Star, Harden lights it up virtually every night.