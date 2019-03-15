Boogie balling and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 14 04:48 PM

Now that the Anthony Davis trade saga has cooled down, we wonder whether the dwindling list of potential outcomes means he might just re-sign in New Orleans—and, of course, what that would mean for the Lakers and Celtics (01:30). Then, we speculate about which teams are most likely to be upset in the first round of the playoffs, and which teams are primed to do the upsetting (35:47).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti