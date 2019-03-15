Boogie balling and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 3/15/19 — Which NBA lottery team would be the most fun to land Zion Williamson? from Locked On NBA
March 15 05:42 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Adam and Anthony start the show by responding to Gail Miller’s speech before the Jazz game Thursday night. She deserves credit for addressing the issue so that hopefully we can put that behavior behind us. They then discuss LeBron’s message to Kawhi, Doncic vs. Jokic, and NBA teams we think should land Zion Williamson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Mike Breen On Being The Voice Of The NBA – via bballbreakdown.com
March 15 04:00 AM
A rare behind the scenes look at the preparation that goes into calling the premiere games of the week in the NBA, Coach Nick goes in depth with Mike Breen on what it’s like to be courtside at all the best games. Plus, they discuss interacting with some of his more eccentric partners like Bill Walton and Walt “Clyde” Fraizer. Breen also recount ……
Locked on Sixers (3-15-19): Joel Embiid’s analytics, quarter scoring breakdowns, inexcusable turnovers
March 15 01:26 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and T Will dissect Joel Embiid’s shooting statistics. T.Will is fed up with Embiid continuing to shoot three-pointers when he’s a 29.3 percent shooter from that distance and a beast in the low post. The duo provides the Sixers’ scoring numbers for each quarter and the reason for those numbers. The two end the podcast by talking about the Sixers’ turnover woes and Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings …
March 15 01:00 AM
By studio@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
March 14 08:01 PM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this edition, Leo Rautins talks about the differences in LeBron James from this year and last and the Lakers not getting much done at the trade deadline [3:01]; Stu Lantz discusses the LA Lakers locker room and how good the Toronto Raptors are this season [14:52]; Tim Bontemps wei ……
March 14 07:51 PM
To tank or not to tank, is that the question? Either way, it is time to look onwards towards next season. There are some exciting games left, but the Timberwolves are almost assuredly not going to the playoffs. In this episode: Cam…
March 14 06:01 PM
For Allie: New House of Strauss! Allie studies up on The Greek Freak and those Happy Bucks. Is the game monster unbeatable?
March 14 05:38 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) talks with both Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) and Aaron Larsuel of The Official Lakers Podcast (@AaronLarsuel) about the Lakers in separate conversations …
Brett Brown – via espn.com
March 14 05:29 PM
Zach talks to Brett Brown about trying to figure out the new-look Sixers before the playoffs, the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid relationship, Markelle Fultz, playoff pressure, old Spurs stories, and much more.
March 14 05:18 PM
Nerder She Wrote: Dave DuFour and Coach David Thorpe Topics: NBA + Mental Health and Anxiety Social Media Playoff Preparation College Payoff Scandal East Contenders Zone Defense End
Which Team Is Headed for a First-Round Upset? | Group Chat – via theringer.com
March 14 04:48 PM
Now that the Anthony Davis trade saga has cooled down, we wonder whether the dwindling list of potential outcomes means he might just re-sign in New Orleans—and, of course, what that would mean for the Lakers and Celtics (01:30). Then, we speculate about which teams are most likely to be upset in the first round of the playoffs, and which teams are primed to do the upsetting (35:47).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
Boogie’s Back, Westbrook vs Fan, Dolan – via espn.com
March 14 04:44 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Tim Bontemps and Andrew Han discuss DeMarcus Cousins’ performance against the Rockets, what team could de-throne the Warriors (5:00), Russell W
Playoffs Races + Latest From Portland – via NBA.com
March 14 04:11 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss Wednesday night’s action and the tight playoff races in the East and West. Then Joe Freeman of the Oregonian joins to help break down the Blazers’ season and the team’s playoffs expectations. Plus, they play some trivia, debate the latest “Perfect Player” category, and more. via Knit…
Jason Lloyd on the LeBron James Lakers Disaster – via bleacherreport.com
March 14 03:38 PM
Jason Lloyd, the Editor-In-Chief of The Athletic in Cleveland, joins to talk about the disaster that has become LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. How did things break down so quickly, and can anything be done to salvage the season? How much of this rests on the Lakers rookie front office (Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka)? Who can they pote ……
March 14 03:30 PM
On this week’s episode, DeMarcus Cousins picks the Rockets apart, the Spurs are heating up, Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari are carrying the Clippers, and James Dolan is The Mad King of the NBA.
March 14 03:04 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Dianna Russini talkin Odell, Antonio, Le’Veon and sneaky good moves, plus Anthony Davis updates, plus more Twitter and VM’s!!!
LOCKED ON NBA – David Locke with Ben Golliver on Adam Silver, West v. East, LeBron, Giannis from Locked On NBA
March 14 02:19 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with Washington Posts Ben Golliver for a fun NBA conversation about Adam Silver’s goals, Lebron in the West, East v. West, Warriors and moreLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
What could the Lakers get for LeBron, how much blame does he deserve for the Lakers’ disappointing season
March 14 02:19 PM
Bucher and Hollins examine what GMs and owners around the NBA are saying about LeBron’s value and how much this season has hurt it, as well as how much blame he deserves for the Lakers’ disappointing season. Also discussed: is racism endemic among Jazz fans, were Steve Kerr’s true feelings about Draymond Green revealed by the sideline video of ……
Comments