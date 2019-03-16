Kyle Kuzma talks Anthony Davis rumors and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 15 05:44 PM

1:59 – Kyle Draper, Chris Forsberg and A. Sherrod Blakely take a look back at the Celtics’ West Coast road trip and what the team’s success means for it’s playoff aspirations. How do you feel if the Celtics go into the postseason as a No. 5 seed?

8:05 – The guys rank the teams in the East that have the best chances of making it to the NBA Finals and discuss which teams they would rather have the Celtics face.

16:06 – The Celtics returned home and pulled off a comeback win vs …