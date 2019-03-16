Kyle Kuzma talks Anthony Davis rumors and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 16 12:02 AM
Wizards lose 116-110 at home to Charlotte despite Bradley Beal scoring 40+ for the 4th time this season. Chris & Drew recap the defeat and toss it to a few players postgame reaction in the locker room. They then look at the return of Zion Williamson to the floor.
UP NEXT: Saturday night at home vs. Memphis
UP NEXT: Saturday night at home vs. Memphis
March 15 07:47 PM
Bucher and Hollins examine the elements Duke star Zion Williamson will have to add to his game to thrive in the NBA, why LeBron might’ve let everyone hear his message to Kawhi Leonard, the bat problem in San Antonio and Bucher’s experience with water cannons there, along with the usual picks against the spread and the over/under picks for every ……
Jeff Goodman looks ahead to the Celtics chances in the playoffs; Has this team turned the corner yet?
March 15 05:44 PM
1:59 – Kyle Draper, Chris Forsberg and A. Sherrod Blakely take a look back at the Celtics’ West Coast road trip and what the team’s success means for it’s playoff aspirations. How do you feel if the Celtics go into the postseason as a No. 5 seed?
8:05 – The guys rank the teams in the East that have the best chances of making it to the NBA Finals and discuss which teams they would rather have the Celtics face.
16:06 – The Celtics returned home and pulled off a comeback win vs …
8:05 – The guys rank the teams in the East that have the best chances of making it to the NBA Finals and discuss which teams they would rather have the Celtics face.
16:06 – The Celtics returned home and pulled off a comeback win vs …
March 15 04:22 PM
Kyle Kuzma talks about playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis rumours, the water crisis in his hometown of Flint, Michigan and who is reaching the NBA Finals from the East.
March 15 03:52 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Zion’s BIG return, how to fix the NBA’s dunk contest, more Soft Move vs Boss Move, and even more of your Twitter and VM questions!!!
Early 2019 NBA Draft Thoughts | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
March 15 02:48 PM
We react to Thursday night’s games, where the Pacers proved they’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs and Luka Doncic started to look worn down by the NBA season (2:04). Then Kevin and Danny share a short list of prospects who are piquing their interest early on in the run-up to the 2019 draft (22:36).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau
March 15 02:30 PM
Is the constant criticism of Brett Brown fair? Is he the right coach for the Philadelphia 76ers? Is he holding the team back? Can they win an NBA championship with him as their head coach? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the constant Brett Brown debate.