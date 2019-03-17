USA Today Sports

Cedric Maxwell talks Celtics and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 17, 2019- by

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

March 17 03:30 AM
Cedric Maxwell is a color analyst for the Boston Celtics Radio Network. 3:00 How a plane ride can bond guys together 9:10 What’s the thing the Celtics need to make a deep playoff run? 18:31 Kyrie coming clean about leadership 30:16 Pelicans are being smart with Davis 33:35 Does Boston really prefer a white star 43:43 Fan interaction makes NBA u ……
March 17 01:29 AM
Wizards knock off visiting Memphis 135-128 as Bradley Beal scores 40 points on back to back nights. Chris & Drew are in awe of the recent play by Beal and say that he should be All- NBA this season. They close the discussion by peaking in at this summer’s probable lottery picks in the NBA Draft.

Road win in OKC – via theathletic.com

March 17 12:34 AM
The Warriors, without Kevin Durant, beat the Rockets and now the Thunder on the road. They are starting to build some momentum. Sam Amick, from OKC, sits down to discuss.
March 16 04:54 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 12:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston Ma

At Home and looking to show they are the superior team to the 24-45 Atlanta Hawks for a nice Saturday Matinee.

Joe Choquette will be breaking down all of the action and taking your calls for 30 minutes beginning at 3:00pm …

March 16 03:13 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30pm EDT, TD Garden, Boston, Mass

Kyrie Irving & the Boston Celtics (41-27, 5th East) return from a successful 4-game West Coast road trip to host Marvin Bagley III & the upstart Sacramento Kings (33-33, 9th West)

Your favorite CLNS Postgame hosts will cover all the game’s action LIVE as soon as the final buzzer sounds …

… And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Sixers – via rightstorickysanchez.com

March 16 11:18 AM
Happy birthday Joel Embiid! Brett Brown talked for 70 minutes to Zach Lowe, but what did he really say? We discuss Brown’s appearance on another podcast, the Sixers third straight win, why the team’s defense isn’t as good as last year’s, how far back we think Joel Embiid is, how good Zion Williamson is and will be, and who might be some good offseason targets for the Sixers. We also announce a special guest for the Final Lottery Party.
Lottery Party presale will be 3/20 …

