The D'Angelo Russell show and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
March 20, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 20 07:14 AM
CHARLOTTE – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says, growing up in Philly, he and his friends were programmed to hate everything about Boston. A lot of that was because to the 76ers’ rivalry with the Celtics. He adds that a loss to Boston Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center would erase the joy that came from defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA’s best team, on Sunday. And Pompey dissects Tuesday night’s 118-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center …
March 20 04:48 AM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and his biologist sister continue a family tradition by going through the full NCAA Tournament bracket as if the schools’ mascots were fighting.
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed.
March 20 03:37 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@nolajake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap the big night from D’Angelo Russell and are joined by Trevor Booker to talk about Doc Rivers getting a new contract and the importance of rest in the NBALearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
March 20 03:18 AM
Giancarlo Navas, Alex Toledo, Brass Jazz, and Brian Goins go LIVE on Twitch to celebrate our 200th episode of The Miami Heat Beat Podcast…only for it to be a gimmicky disaster. Pun intended.Link to Twitch archived video: PART ONE | PART TWO
March 19 09:18 PM
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernández Brito are joined by Caleigh Griffin and Joe Gabriele to discuss the Cavs young core and the future. They also showcase the yearly awards for the Wine & Gold!
March 19 09:09 PM
Do the Lakers and Knicks Break out this Summer, or Continue to Struggle?
March 19 07:09 PM
Basketball Buds: Dave DuFour, BIG Wos, Ethan Strauss, Zach Harper, BLK Tray and Tom Haberstroh Produced by: Jade Hoye and Rob Lopez Topics: Why we are joining The Athletic Sign up now for 40% off theathletic.com/dings Bogut back, should he start…
March 19 05:57 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Jay Williams talking future franchise-changing players, favorite March Madness memories, plus Jalen takes us behind the curtain!!!
March 19 04:56 PM
Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Paul Pierce, and Amin Elhassan decide which “show-within-a-show” is #1. Jay Williams stops by to breakdown the upcoming NCAA tournament.
March 19 04:31 PM
Another home victory against the Golden State Warriors marks an impressive nine-game winning streak for the San Antonio Spurs (6:46). Plus: previewing regular-season awards (32:55) and NBA prospects to look forward to in March Madness (43:59).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
March 19 03:00 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by taking an early look at the All-NBA candidates across the NBA. Who wins the battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic on the first team? What about Paul George and Kevin Durant? Then: Kawhi vs. Blake on the second team, where to put LeBron, and what to do about that final guard spot on the third team …
March 19 10:13 AM
CHARLOTTE — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey tells why the 76ers will avoid a letdown in Tuesday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. He also breaks down the Hornets and their three-time All-Star PG Kemba Walker, who is averaging 40.2 points against the Sixers this season.

