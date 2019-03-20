The D'Angelo Russell show and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 19 10:13 AM

CHARLOTTE — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey tells why the 76ers will avoid a letdown in Tuesday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. He also breaks down the Hornets and their three-time All-Star PG Kemba Walker, who is averaging 40.2 points against the Sixers this season.

