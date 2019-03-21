Dirk Nowitzki milestones and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 21 07:29 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn and the Athletics’ Michael Lee ponder if Wednesday’s 76ers vs Boston Celtics game was a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. They also give their opinions about which team has the most to lose from a first-round exit. And they name a player from the Sixers’ and Celtics’ roster they’re intrigue to see in the postseason.

