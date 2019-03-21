Dirk Nowitzki milestones and other NBA podcasts of the day

3
By: HoopsHype |
March 21, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 21 07:29 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn and the Athletics’ Michael Lee ponder if Wednesday’s 76ers vs Boston Celtics game was a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. They also give their opinions about which team has the most to lose from a first-round exit. And they name a player from the Sixers’ and Celtics’ roster they’re intrigue to see in the postseason.
March 21 12:52 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA.
Celtics have won 21 of 24 vs. the 76ers and go for the season sweep on Wednesday night against Joel Embiid and company. Philly has risen to the three seed behind the deadline addition of Tobias Harris, the Celts enter confident that they can flip the switch for a possible playoff matchup with them or Indiana …
March 21 12:07 AM
Between Andrew Bogut’s satisfying and sudden debut, Jonas Jerebko’s monster night against the Minnesota Timberwolves and DeMarcus Cousins’ performances against Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, the Warriors are back on the beam. “The most…
March 20 11:19 PM
Joel Embiid dominated, Jimmy Butler came through in the fourth quarter, and the Sixers beat the miserable, hate each other, hot seat coach having, Kyrie Irving hating, hate to see it, House Of Pain singing, Boston Celtics. We talk about Embiid and Butler’s performances, a surprise banning from our live shows, and Andrew Unterberger talks about which fans hate us the most. Let’s enjoy this one.
Lottery Party presale sold out in about an hour, but you still have a chance at tickets …
March 20 11:16 PM
Wizards lose 126-120 in Chicago in overtime. Nick & Wes look at another strong performance by Bradley Beal and what the potential of a super max contract means for him and the franchise.
UP NEXT: Thursday night at home vs. Denver at 7pm
March 20 10:16 PM
Deuce and Mo start the show with Deuce reflecting on the issues with last weeks podcast and calling Morgan Ragan annoying (1:20), they look back at the Kings losing a 25-point lead to the Nets, how it happened and D’Angelo’s incredible run (4:17), how Bagley and Giles look on the floor together (18:00), what team is the best story in the NBA (22:00), LeBron James mailing it in and if it’s OK if he is (25:40), Kyrie talking about sitting out games before playoffs (32:40) …
March 20 09:29 PM
Zach and Ryen Russillo pick All-NBA teams, and talk D’Angelo Russell, awards races, and much more.
March 20 09:02 PM
Amin Elhassan drops by to talk about baseball, whether basketball is still fun and Andrew Bogut. Plus voicemails!
March 20 05:00 PM
Sekou Smith, John Schuhmann and NBA.com writer Shaun Powell discuss the wild win by D’Angelo Russell and the Nets on Tuesday night. Then they focus on the LA Clippers, who continue to surprise in the West. Plus, they analyze the deep 2019 Rookie Class, play some NCAA-related trivia, and much more. via Knit…
March 20 04:59 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, and Tracy McGrady discuss the Nets comeback win and D’Angelo Russell’s career year. Zach Lowe joins the show to talk Clippers and more.
March 20 04:49 PM
The Athletic’s Jared Weiss is back in the saddle with his weekly appearance on the pod, and he and Coach Nick discuss the Denver Nuggets in detail. Is Jamal Murray the X-Factor? Does Mike Malone give them an edge during the playoffs? They also wander over to San Antonio to discuss what makes them so competitive this year, with a big reason bein ……
March 20 03:11 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Earl “the Pearl” Monroe to talk playing in NYC, NBA evolution, Woodstock 50, Ronaldo’s new hair company, plus more Twitter and VM’s!!
March 20 02:16 PM
Ric gives his thoughts on the crazy college admissions scandal that’s been all over the headlines this week (1:27). Plus, Dirk Nowitzki passes Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list (11:56), and Isaiah Thomas made his emotional return to Boston (19:09) Join our March Madness pool here: http://bucherfriends.mayhem.cbssports.com/e/d5c443d7
……
March 20 01:12 PM
In this episode, I hop on with Chris Stone from Sporting News, and we preview every matchup in the NCAA Tournament from an NBA Draft perspective. What games and prospects do you need to watch? What should you be watching for? What are the fun games to look out for? When should you be glued to your TV? We go in order of the bracket, starting with the entire left side then moving to the right side.
