NCAA March Madness: Top 3-point shooters who can make it to the NBA

The NCAA Tournament can help a college basketball player become a legitimate NBA prospect with just a few strong games.

If we have learned anything about the league’s talent evaluation, it is that a three-point shooter always has a place in the NBA. March Madness is one of the biggest stages for a player to shine and help their draft stock. With success stories from this most recent draft class like Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) and Landry Shamet (L.A. Clippers) thriving in the league, we compiled a list of new shooters to watch throughout the tourney.

North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter were all mentioned in HoopsHype’s latest aggregate mock draft as sharpshooters who can potentially excel in the league.

Below are some other three-point shooters to watch as the games begin on Thursday.

Coby White, North Carolina

One scout sees a college player as a "poor man's Kawhi Leonard". Another sees a player as a guard version of Draymond Green. Which point guard does Coby White remind execs of? Players to watch in March Madness: https://t.co/AUYan3zRVh pic.twitter.com/cn5Iz95mgj — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 20, 2019

Current aggregate mock draft rank: 8

Three-pointers per game: 2.4

Three-point percentage: 36.0 percent

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 16.3 points per game for the Tar Heels and has positioned himself to be a potential lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. One reason is his hot hand from beyond the arc, where he ranked No. 8 overall in his conference (ACC) for total three-pointers made this year.

White averaged 1.28 points per possession as a spot-up shooter, per Synergy Sports. That ranked in the 96th percentile among all NCAA players. He has also flashed the ability to shoot from downtown when coming off a screen.

North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest bracket and White will have a chance to show off his skill set alongside his sharpshooting teammate Cameron Johnson.