March Madness and other NBA podcasts of the day

4
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
March 22, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 22 06:39 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Small of the Fifth Quarter have some final thoughts on the 76ers’ Wednesday night victory over the Boston Celtics. They also talk about the team’s next six matchups and predict how many wins it will have this season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
March 22 06:06 AM
House of Strauss: Allie asks about NBA loyalty and whether it exists. In this pod we talk Isaiah Thomas vs. the Celtics, Kobe vs. Duncan and much much more
March 22 06:00 AM
JJ Redick sits down with singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to talk about what motivates him in the face of pressure (23:52), why 50 Cent is his favorite rapper (27:32), and how his music can elicit two emotions at once (30:42).
March 22 02:04 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. With March Madness underway and just 10 games or so left before the NBA playoffs, there is a ton to talk about. Anthony welcomed Sam Amick of The Athletic to take a look at which teams getting ready for the postseason have the most to gain or lose over the next couple months. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
March 21 11:54 PM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this edition, the boys recap the Raptors overtime win against the Thunder, spoke to Serge Ibaka being back on the court after serving his three game suspension (7:48), spoke to Nick Nurse on what he saw with his team especially with Ibaka back (12:43), Jonesy goes 1 on 1 with ESPN ……
March 21 11:31 PM
Wizards come up short at home against Denver 113-108. Chris, Tony, & Jimmy say how impressive Nikola Jokic was in leading the Nuggets and how the young guys looked in the starting conference. Then they look at March Madness 1st day of action including Maryand’s narrow win (10:39). Finally, Saturday night Dwayne Wade comes to D.C. for the last time (16:40).
March 21 07:02 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Timmy’s retirement hair, Cultural or Regional, KD the pizza man, Raptors comeback, Harden’s 50, Kyrie on wax, plus more Twitter and VM’s!!!
March 21 06:02 PM
1:26 – Kyle Draper, A. Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg take a look at the Celtics current position in the Eastern Conference with just 10 games left in the regular season and discuss what the loss to the 76ers showed them.
5:52 – One of the biggest concerns with this Celtics team is figuring out who can step up with a big shot other than Kyrie Irving …
March 21 05:15 PM
It’s a brand new episode of RT for you, brought to you by one of the newest members of the RT family, the Golden State Warriors. As mentioned before Mondays episode, Kerith Burke and Quinn Cook of the Warriors have joined the RT fam and on their very first episode they sit down with Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers …
March 21 05:08 PM
Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, & Tracy McGrady discuss the 76ers win over the Celtics, Marcus Smart’s ejection, & more. Zach Lowe & Dave McMenamin also join the show.
March 21 04:56 PM
We do some in-depth analysis on the Sixers finally getting over the hump and beating the Celtics, then wonder whether the Thunder’s recent skid means they might be one-and-done in the playoffs (2:30). Then, we rapid-fire draft the teams in the playoff field that are most watchable (40:30).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
March 21 04:16 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with the host of Dunc’d On Basketball podcast Nate Duncan. They discuss the Lakers, the Warriors, NBA Trends, OKC Thunder swoon and Rudy GobertLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
March 21 04:12 PM
On this week’s show, the new-look 76ers go streaking, Pascal Siakam looks like a budding superstar, the Thunder hit a road bump, and are the Bucks still the favorites to emerge from the East?
March 21 03:59 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Ramona Shelburne and Andrew Han recap Celtics-Sixers discussing Joel Embiid’s dominance, the slipping OKC Thunder (14:00), Doc Rivers snubbing the Lakers (26:00) and much more.
March 21 03:18 PM
USA Today’s Dan Wolken joins the show for some March Madness
March 21 03:14 PM
Bucher & Hollins discuss Ryan’s experience playing in the NCAA Tournament, one year getting bounced in the first round and the next year making it to the Championship game. Also, how playing in the tourney prepared Ryan for the next level. And reminiscing on Ryan’s tourney days and his interesting bond with Adam Morrison. Thanks for listening! ……
March 21 01:02 PM
Welcome to this week’s Pull Up Pod–NUMBER 50–shout out to The Admiral, David Robinson. This week, CJ and Jordan were joined by UCF’s 7’6 big man, Tacko Fall. Tacko talked in depth about coming to America to learn how to ball, what it meant to have his mother there for Senior Night, and UCF’s mission statement for this year’s Tourney. Also, CJ provided Tacko with some advice and remembered the epic Lehigh-Duke upset, before making some March Madness predictions …
March 21 12:18 PM
The radio voice of the Utah Jazz, and the founding CEO of The Locked On Podcast Network, David Locke, joins and engages in a spirited debate about elite offenses versus elite defenses. He also weighs in on the Los Angeles Lakers mistake in letting both Brook Lopez and D’Angelo Russell go, the Utah Jazz’ standing in the Western Conference, the A ……
March 21 11:08 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez stops by to discuss the suddenly limping Milwaukee Bucks, beset by injuries and just 5-5 in their last 10 games and a most recent loss against lowly Cleveland …
Podcasts, Basketball, NBA, Podcasts
Basketball, NBA, Podcasts, Podcasts
4
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments