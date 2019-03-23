Kobe Bryant's opinion on the GOAT debate and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 22 03:23 PM

We assess a dominant first-game performance from Murray State point guard Ja Morant, who has now solidified his case to be a top-three pick in the coming NBA draft (1:20). Then we note a bevy of prospects to look out for in this weekend’s March Madness games (17:00) before switching to the NBA and trying to make sense of a heavily clustered race for the five-through-eight seeds in the Western Conference playoffs (35:10).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau