Kobe Bryant's opinion on the GOAT debate and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 22 04:57 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen and Tracy McGrady discuss the Warriors’ chances of winning a third straight title. Richard Jefferson also joins the show and shares a great story about T-Mac.
Ja Morant Mania and the NCAA Tournament Through an NBA Draft Lens | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
March 22 03:23 PM
We assess a dominant first-game performance from Murray State point guard Ja Morant, who has now solidified his case to be a top-three pick in the coming NBA draft (1:20). Then we note a bevy of prospects to look out for in this weekend’s March Madness games (17:00) before switching to the NBA and trying to make sense of a heavily clustered race for the five-through-eight seeds in the Western Conference playoffs (35:10).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
March 22 02:42 PM
Ric & Ryan recap the NCAA Tourney Day 1, highlighted by the Tom Izzo’s heated exchange with one of his players that sparked a lot of debate (1:54). Plus, Ja Morant’s coming out party — is he perhaps more NBA-ready than Zion Williamson at this point? (13:20). And ESPN’s interview with Kobe Bryant (22:54), including Kobe’s thoughts on the GOAT d ……
March 22 10:02 AM
Basketball insider Jeff Goodman is joined by Rob Dauster of NBC Sports to go inside the wild opening round of March Madness 2019. Subscribe to Good N’ Plenty on wherever you get your podcasts and http://www.clnsmedia.com