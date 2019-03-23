Trending stories: Lonzo Ball axes pal over allegations $1.5M is missing

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lonzo axes pal over allegations $1.5M is missing – via espn.com
March 22 07:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has severed ties with a co-founder of Big Baller Brand over concerns that the family friend has a criminal past and also has not adequately accounted for the whereabouts of roughly $1.5 million from Ball’s accounts.
March 22 09:13 AM
This week we highlight Philly’s chemistry experiment, a fearless rookie and Devin Booker.
Cousins or no, Warriors will be champs – via truehoop.com
March 22 06:18 PM
By David Thorpe Last July 2, the Golden State Warriors were still basking in the afterglow of their latest championship when they announced that they’d signed DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Cousins would be out for many more months recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. But before the injury he had been a starter in the All-Star game, and one of the NBA’s best big men. NBA cognoscenti everywhere threw up their collective arms (
Joshua Kushner and Brandon Arrindell purchase share of Grizzlies – The Daily Memphian – via dailymemphian.com
March 22 12:33 PM
Joshua Kushner and Brandon Arrindell have purchased minority shares in the Memphis Grizzlies, according to league sources.
Finding a healthy (or ridiculously unhealthy) pregame meal… – via theathletic.com
March 22 03:27 PM
Some players go for energizing items like good carbs and proteins, while others opt for the more savory burgers, fries or pizza.