Dwyane Wade's final game in DC and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 24, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

March 24 03:30 AM
Kyle Draper is a studio host for Celtics shows on NBC Sports Boston. Twitter: @KyleDraperTV 6:48 What does it take to become one of Kyle Draper’s “guys”? 9:18 Celtics have better energy and spirit now 18:45 Tatum needs to be more aggressive for the C’s to make a deep run 26:58 Thomas trade one of Danny’s best 33:36 Playoff seeding shaping up fo ……
March 24 01:00 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kelly Crull react to the Bulls loss to the Jazz and the mounting injuries …

Mavs loss, Dirk tribute – via theathletic.com

March 24 12:26 AM
The Warriors lost to the Mavericks, at home, by 35 points. Yikes. Ethan Strauss joins the podcast to discuss that, plus give some Dirk memories.
March 24 12:09 AM
Wizards lose to Miami 113-108 for their 4th straight defeat. Chris & Jimmy look at Dwyane Wade’s final game in Washington as he scored 20 points and hear from Wade postgame (5:40). Then Chris has strong thoughts about Ja Morant’s draft prospects (13:30) and other NCAA Tournament/NBA Draft topics.

