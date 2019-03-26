Doc Rivers talks ceding front office power and other and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
March 26, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 26 06:35 AM
ORLANDO – In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says it’s time for the 76ers to stop making excuses following losses. While the team was without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, their 119-98 setback to Orlando Magic Monday was inexcusable. He also said the Sixers have the look of a team that could get bounced in the first round of the postseason instead of being expected to contend for the Eastern Conference championship …
March 26 04:07 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver discuss how Jusuf Nurkic’s injury will impact the Trail Blazers, the Orlando Magic’s late playoff push and Gayle Benson saying she won’t sell the Pelicans and the ensuing GM search. They also talk about if the NBA should do more to curb fans crossing the line at games, Devin Booker just missing out on a 60 piece and Chris Bosh getting his jersey retired by the Heat …
March 26 03:38 AM
Although his time with the team hasn’t been smooth, forward finds his niche
March 26 03:00 AM
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers joins The Woj Pod to discuss the team’s remarkable season, ceding front office power, how football coaches influenced his evolution, the Lawrence Frank/Michael Winger-led front office, negotiating his contract with Steve Ballmer, why he wanted to be a coach and much much more.
March 26 03:00 AM
The one and only BD, Baron Davis, joins the guys for Episode 6 of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The show beings with a conversation about L.A. hoops and how Baron is one of the gatekeepers for so many of the NBA players from L.A. today. He talks about why he felt obligated to play close to home at UCLA, and discusses the extra steps he took to be around up-and-coming players …
March 26 02:48 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, we welcomed Justin Rowan of The Chase Down & Fear The Sword to join Giancarlo Navas, Alfonse “Alf” Sidney, and Brian Goins to discuss:• The guys play back their old takes on how this Los Angeles Lakers season
March 25 10:20 PM
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernández Brito are joined by Indians Live host Al Pawlowski to preview the start of the Tribe’s season and much more!
March 25 06:53 PM
B/R’s college hoops experts, Jonathan Wasserman and David Gardner, offer analysis of the Sweet 16 and the remaining 20+ potential first round draft picks still remaining in the tournament! Hear their respective takes on Duke’s Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish, Murray State’s Ja Morant, Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, UNC ……
March 25 06:13 PM
Brian Windhorst, Nick Friedell, Royce Young and Andrew Han discuss the front runners for the MVP race (2:00), the Rookie of the Year race (15:00), the Warriors getting into playoff mode (33:00), the Thunder (45:00) and much more.
March 25 05:53 PM
Jalen and Jacoby are joined by Cassidy Hubbarth to talk the Celtics’ slide, Kodak Black, the definition of a boneless chicken wing, and more!
March 25 05:02 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, and Brian Windhorst discuss the Hornets hot streak, Kyrie’s comments about defending Kemba, and more. Jason Kidd also joins the show.
March 25 03:35 PM
Who have been the most entertaining personalities in the NBA this season? (4:01) Plus: our pick for Coach of the Year from an unusually stacked pool of candidates (43:10).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Ian Karmel, Chris Almeida
March 25 02:43 PM
Happy Monday RT fam … for you another brand new episode, today on behalf of the Portland crew. Recently the Blazers were in LA and had a chance to catch up with ESPN’s Amin Elhassan. Variety of topics are discussed such as Amin’s pick for this years League MVP – he and Evan have two different choices. They talk the best fight in NBA History. What it’s like going from a front office position to ESPN for Amin …
March 25 02:09 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann recap this weekend’s action and analyze how it all affects the playoff races in the East and West. Then they discuss the Rookie of the Year battle between Luka Doncic and Trae Young, the latest NBA.com Power Rankings, and much more. via Knit
March 25 01:32 PM
First, a special cameo from the current leader of the Bucher & Friends Bracket Pool, Ric’s daughter Chance Bucher (with the highlight of the podcast being her dig at Will). Then, the guys discuss the unprecedented levels of hype around Zion Williamson, and the fact that he’s still not allowed to profit from his likeness at all (5:47). Lastly, W ……
March 25 01:18 PM
Rob Dauster covers NCAA Men’s Basketball for NBC Sports. Twitter: @RobDauster 3:16 Duke-UCF breakdown 11:15 Missed calls at the end of the game 13:11 Tennessee is lucky to be in Sweet 16 18:34 Houston should be taken seriously 36:11 Picking the Sweet 16 games Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Monday, March 25th, 2019. Good ‘N Ple ……
March 25 12:24 PM
The Sixers beat the Celtics, then had a stinker against the Hawks on the road. Where does this team stand heading into the stretch run? Topics: Takeways from the Celtics game to start, then talk about the lineup pairings (15:42), the disappointing Atlanta game (24:20), the team never reaching elite status defensively (31:45), Joel Embiid possibly defending Giannis in the postseason (37:40), potential first round matchups (40:40) and who has the brigher future, the Nets or the Lakers (45:12).
March 25 11:30 AM
ORLANDO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says getting the 76ers’ starters more quality minutes together – especially to sure up the defense – might be more helpful than resting a few players in preparation for the playoffs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcasts, Basketball, NBA, Podcasts
Basketball, NBA, Podcasts, Podcasts
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email