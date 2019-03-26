Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins reveals he's been called racial slur

USA Today Sports

March 26 01:44 AM
Missed free throws. Bad fouls. Regretful turnovers. That just about sums up Brooklyn’s double OT loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, 148-144.
Up by one with 27 seconds left in…

March 25 08:45 AM
Just how did a woman from Cleveland become a part of the NBA’s fraternity? By proving the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

March 25 01:11 PM
When asked which cities he heard racial slurs, the nine-year veteran and four-time All-Star declined to answer, but he was adamant that it occurs.

March 25 11:14 AM
LeBron James played coy when asked what he thought about Lonzo Ball possibly joining Nike’s ranks. “I love the fact that he’s taking control of his [stuff],” James said.

