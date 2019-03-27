Lakers' coaching options for next season and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
By: HoopsHype |
March 27, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 27 07:56 AM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week is former NBA forward Brian Scalabrine. Mannix and Scalabrine talk about the impact Jusuf Nurkic’s injury will have on the Blazers, what another losing streak means for Boston, how the Lakers will rebuild after another playoff-less season and what Denver’s chances are of being the team to come out of the Western Conference.
March 27 06:51 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey chants with 76ers superfan T Will about the state of Philly. They talk about everything from solutions to the Sixers’ woes to a potential perfect first-round opponent in the playoffs. Oh, and what’s a T Will segment without him ranting about the Sixers..
March 27 03:52 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) dive into the Bucks-Rockets game that was supposed to tilt the MVP race (but didn't), a monster night of games, and rumors involving Lakers coaching and Kawhi in Toronto
March 27 02:00 AM
Wizards drop the opener of their road trip 124-106 at the Lakers. Chris Miles, Tony Massenburg, and Jimmy Patsos give their reaction following the loss.
March 27 01:18 AM
Giancarlo Navas, Christian Hernandez, Lauren Gerwirtz, and Brian Goins react immediately after the Chris Bosh jersey retirement and the Miami Heat’s 104-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on March 26, 2019. Giancarlo cries, Laren has takes and Chris has stats
March 26 11:42 PM
Which Team Should the Los Angeles Clippers Prefer to Face in the Playoffs?
March 26 11:40 PM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
A Kyrie-less Boston Celtics team takes their second 4-game losing streak of the season to Cleveland to face off with the lowly Cavaliers.
Matt Rury and Nic Sisento will be breaking down the action and taking calls for a full hour beginning at 9:30 p.m …
March 26 11:12 PM
Documentary Producer Gotham Chopra talks Steph Curry doc, LeBron and Tom Brady
March 26 10:21 PM
If all of the Sixers were competing on the Bachelor, who would win? That’s the sort of stuff we tackle after Mike is concerned about the recent malaise, but Spike is not so worried. We discuss Joel Embiid’s dog Klaus saying the name, Zhaire and Shake, a potential Mike Scott tattoo at the Lottery Party, which non-Sixers Philadelphia athlete would be best on the Sixers, the growth of the podcast, how we met and started doing the podcast together, and what Sixers player would win the Hunger Games.
March 26 06:57 PM
Founder of HoopsNation Buster Scher joins the show, and the boys also discuss March Madness week 1
March 26 05:38 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Conor McGregor’s second retirement, LeBron sticking up for Zo, Smollet case updates, plus of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
March 26 04:40 PM
Rachel Nichols, Stephen Jackson, and Brian Windhorst discuss Nurkic’s injury, where the Blazers go from here, and more. Jason Kidd also joins the show.
March 26 04:31 PM
Basketball Buds: Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Dave DuFour, Ethan Strauss, Tom Haberstroh and Eden Liu. Produced by: Jade Hoye Rundown: Blazers, Nurkic out. Lillard without CJ Tom Izzo goes off on player Andrew Bogut and the too long NBA…
March 26 04:18 PM
Jusuf Nurkic’s horrific leg injury takes the air out of the Portland Trail Blazers’ postseason ambitions (1:00), the variability of playoff seeding in the Western Conference makes matchup-jockeying impossible (20:15), and the NCAA’s March Madness sheds more light on NBA draft prospects (46:55).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
