Harden vs. Giannis and other NBA podcasts of the day

03.28.2019: Assessing the Harden vs. Giannis MVP clash, plus three teams vying to face Bucks in the first round
March 28 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez looks at the MVP clash between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the wake of Milwaukee’s win over Houston on Tuesday. What’s up with that Harden ad in the newspaper (though shoutout to Adidas for supporting local journalism!)? The Bucks social media team was spitting fire during the contest …
Is Chris Bosh a Hall of Famer? Ryan’s Luka Doncic conspiracy theory; & the best move for the next Zion
March 28 03:01 AM
Ric and Ryan discussed the idea of what options will the “next Zion Williamson” have and will he be able to create an option that doesn’t involve providing free labor for the NCAA (5:44). Then, the guys discussed the conspiracy theory that Luka Doncic tried to steer his NBA destination long before the draft ever happened (9:29). Lastly, the guy ……
March 28 02:58 AM
Wizards end their 5 game skid with a 124-121 victory in Phoenix despite Devin Booker scoring 50 points. Chris & Drew recap the affair from Arizona and tell you why Booker is the new “Cherry Coke” of the NBA. They then give props to Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal for their efforts in their win and close by looking ahead to Friday night in Utah (19:46).
March 27 09:59 PM
On this week’s edition of the Weekly Run, Andy Larsen and Eric Walden open by talking about the hilarious failure of the 2018-19 Lakers. Then, we look at Rudy Gobert’s case for Defensive Player of the Year — and whether or not we think he’ll actually receive the votes to win it. It also depends on this: how many wins will the Jazz get? All that and more on this Weekly Run!
March 27 09:25 PM
The great Nate Duncan swings by before we go and eat some Chinese food! We pellet Nate with questions ranging from “What are the Top 4 Warriors threats?” to “Does Cousins domination of the Rockets mean anything” to “Are you sold on Zion?”
March 27 04:53 PM
Rachel Nichols, Stephen Jackson, and Brian Windhorst discuss Chris Bosh’s jersey being retired by the Heat, Giannis vs Harden, and more. Damon Jones also joins the show.
March 27 04:48 PM
On this week’s episode, we discuss how Eric Bledsoe and the Bucks slowed down James Harden, how Jusuf Nurkic’s horrific injury derails the Trail Blazers, and we make our picks for the NBA’s All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.
Ric breaks down the Jason Kidd / Lakers story from all angles; and converting to the church of James Harden
March 27 02:31 PM
On today’s episode of Bucher, Friendless, Ric breaks down everything you need to know about Jason Kidd and the Lakers potential nexts coach (if and when they fire Luke Walton) (1:24). Then, Ric explains why he’s been converted to the James Harden for MVP campaign and shares the opinions he’s heard from NBA locker rooms about Harden & Giannis (1 ……
Howard Beck – via espn.com
March 27 02:29 PM
Zach talks to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report about his Dwyane Wade/Dirk Nowitzki feature, the MVP race, All-NBA votes, and much more.
The Final Countdown of the Knicks Season with Michael Pina – via The Athletic
March 27 08:35 AM
NBA writer Michael Pina joins The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov in some super early NBA free agency talk, hypothesize about where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will go, and what the Knicks could look like next year. They also discuss Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. Even some Nets talk!
March 27 08:14 AM
Chris delivers his postgame analysis of the Wizards 124-106 loss in L.A. from Phoenix as the team traveled for Wednesday’s game at the Suns. Hear from Head Coach Scott Brooks, Jeff Green, and Bradley Beal as well.
