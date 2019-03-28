Harden vs. Giannis and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 27 09:59 PM

On this week’s edition of the Weekly Run, Andy Larsen and Eric Walden open by talking about the hilarious failure of the 2018-19 Lakers. Then, we look at Rudy Gobert’s case for Defensive Player of the Year — and whether or not we think he’ll actually receive the votes to win it. It also depends on this: how many wins will the Jazz get? All that and more on this Weekly Run!