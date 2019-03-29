Kyrie-less Celtics and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
By: HoopsHype |
March 29, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 29 07:55 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Small talk about 76ers power forward Tobias Harris and his sudden lack of offensive production. Harris had 6 points on 3-for-8 shooting in Thursday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The standout went scoreless in the fourth quarter after not shooting the ball in 9 minutes, 17 seconds of action. The Sixers need to do a better job of getting him involved.
March 29 05:58 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. In this episode, host Adam Mares from the Locked on Nuggets podcast is joined by Matt Moore, senior NBA writer for The Action Network. The two discuss Thursday night’s games including quick takeaways from the Pistons and Magic, 76ers and Nets, Heat and Mavericks, and the Bucks and Clippers …
March 29 03:06 AM
Falling deeper and deeper into irrelevancy, we discuss the bigger picture and try to figure out exactly what the Minnesota Timberwolves identity is as a professional basketball team. Identifying the players who move the needle, and discuss what could…
March 29 03:01 AM
First thing’s first, would you eat cow tongue? Ric and Ryan discuss Kobe Bryant’s 1-2-3 ranking of NBA all-time greats with himself at the top and MJ second (4:49). Then, the guys discuss Jusuf Nurkic’s devastating injury and its impact on the Blazers season, and Ryan shares how it reminded him of Shaun Livingston’s awful injury (26:36). Thanks ……
March 29 12:50 AM
Deuce and Mo talk about the Kings race for a .500 season (1:45), why more people aren’t into the Oakland A’s (4:00), MLBs attendance issues (6:30), why baseball fans always have hope at the start of the season (9:30), preparing for another bad Giants season (10:30) and Deuce claims he’s retiring his Pablo Sandoval joke (14:05) …
March 29 12:00 AM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this episode the guys go one-on-one with Raptors Fred VanVleet on what the team needs to do with the remaining games before the playoffs [1:22], reminisce with the times with Chuck Swrisky [9:26], go around the NBA with Howard Beck [24:17] and Bill Wennington on who can make it to ……
March 28 10:43 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski and Kevin Anderson are joined by SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell.
0:45 – Reaction to Lauri Markkanen being shut down for rest of the season
4:05 – On Otto Porter Jr …
March 28 07:10 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports (@tomhaberstroh) analyze playoff momentum and the MVP race.
They discuss his new piece on whether teams that enter the postseason hot actually play better, rest in the modern NBA, Giannis vs. Harden and much more.
March 28 07:09 PM
1:05 – The Celtics are 11-2 when Kyrie Irving isn’t on the floor. What gives? A. Sherrod Blakely, Kyle Draper and Chris Forsberg discuss why that might be and attempt to answer the question once and for all …
March 28 06:52 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with an NBA Scout. He is hired by an NBA team and comes on Locked on NBA in exchange for us not using his name. We discuss the best team in the nba, the Raptors and their concerns, the MVP, the best 2nd year player, Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum, Celtics, 76ers and moreLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
March 28 06:14 PM
Welcome to this week’s Pull Up Pod – NUMBER 51 – shout out to Metta World Peace. This week, CJ and Jordan are joined by Tennessee star Grant Williams before the Volunteers Sweet 16 showdown with Purdue. Williams – the SEC Player of the Year for the second consecutive year – talks in depth about the team and their close bond as they aim to continue their postseason run …
March 28 05:03 PM
We hand out some traditional awards for the 2018-19 NBA season, as well as a bevy of ‘Group Chat’–specific ones—like Most Washed, the Best Player in the World Belt, and the Skeleton Key Award.
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
March 28 04:21 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the impact of Jusuf Nurkic’s injury before analyzing the candidates for Most Improved Player. Then J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star joins to break down the Pacers’ resilient season, the importance of coach Nate McMillan, and the team’s plans for this offseason. via Knit…
March 28 03:52 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Kevin Pelton and Andrew Han discuss the Magic moving into the eighth seed (5:00), the Mavs (16:00), Lakers (23:00), and Knicks lottery chances (26:00), the Blazers fate post injury (35:00) and much more.
March 28 01:25 PM
In the latest Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Mike Small discuss the coaching job 76ers coach Brett Brown has been doing this season. The coach has been receiving a lot of criticism after losses. Is it justified? Should we wait to judge him until at least after the postseason?
