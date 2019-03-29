Kyrie-less Celtics and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 29 07:55 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Small talk about 76ers power forward Tobias Harris and his sudden lack of offensive production. Harris had 6 points on 3-for-8 shooting in Thursday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The standout went scoreless in the fourth quarter after not shooting the ball in 9 minutes, 17 seconds of action. The Sixers need to do a better job of getting him involved.

