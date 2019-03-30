Manu Ginobili's legacy and other NBA podcasts of the day

1
share
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
March 30, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 30 02:25 AM
The Warriors lost in overtime to the Wolves. They were very unhappy with two late calls. Jon Krawczynski joins the podcast to discuss the wild night.
March 29 11:51 PM
Wizards lose at Utah 128-124. Nick & Wes discuss the evening and look at some roster decision ahead of this summer.
UP NEXT: Sunday night in Denver
March 29 11:24 PM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
After a multiple-game losing streak, the C’s got a win earlier this week in Cleveland. Tonight, they’ll look to keep up the winning ways against the Indiana Pacers, who sit just one game ahead of Boston in the #4 seed in the East.
Jon Duke and Jack Michael will be breaking down all the action and taking calls for a full hour beginning at 9:30 p.m …
March 29 04:44 PM
Scottie Pippen and Michael Wilbon join Rachel Nichols talking legacy of Manu Ginobili, Giannis’ injury, Rockets seeding, Jimmy Butler’s return to Minnesota and more NBA news.
March 29 04:38 PM
Halfway through the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, we examine the notable players with draft potential (1:12). Plus: parity between the Eastern and Western conferences (39:05).
Hosts: Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
March 29 03:32 PM
Yahoo! Sports Senior Writer, Vincent Goodwill, joins to talk about more than just his beloved Detroit Pistons! He’s has thoughts on the Denver Nuggets, the Western Conference Finals and who, if anyone, is a threat to the Golden State Warriors, why the Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer should be Coach Of The Year, who are likely candidates for th ……
March 29 11:23 AM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on KAT, the Bucks and the future. Thanks to TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME), SotaStick.com (code YouBetcha) and Bitesquad.com (code TALKNORTH)
March 29 10:33 AM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse joins The Woj Pod to discuss coaching Kawhi Leonard, his long climb from the bush leagues of basketball to the NBA, Marc Gasol’s indoctrination into the team and much, much more.
Podcasts, Basketball, NBA, Podcasts
Basketball, NBA, Podcasts, Podcasts
1
share
share
pin
sms
send
email