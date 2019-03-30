Trending stories: Ron Harper on how Michael Jordan responded to trash talk

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 29 01:00 PM
Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper on his career, how Michael Jordan responded to trash talk, today’s NBA stars, the game’s evolution and more.

March 29 12:12 PM
Rarely does one moment cause the downfall of a season. The failures of the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers started in 2017.

