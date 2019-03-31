Trending stories: How the Lakers wasted Year One of LeBron

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
D’Angelo Russell drops 29, leads Nets to huge victory over Celtics, 110-96 – via netsdaily.com
March 30 08:25 PM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — There’s no place like home, no place like Brooklyn.
Following the seven-game, 17-day road trip, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Boston Celtics, 110-96, Saturday evening at Barclays…
Following the seven-game, 17-day road trip, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Boston Celtics, 110-96, Saturday evening at Barclays…
Shares
Isiah Thomas wants Pistons’ ‘Bad Boys’ recognized among NBA all-time great teams – via detroitnews.com
March 29 08:17 PM
The leader of the truculent outfit that won back-to-back titles in 1989 and ’90 believes the “Bad Boys” get lost in the shuffle when the discussion turns to the NBA’s all-time greatest teams.
Shares
How the Lakers wasted Year 1 of LeBron – via espn.com
March 29 12:12 PM
Rarely does one moment cause the downfall of a season. The failures of the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers started in 2017.
Shares
What does the Wizards’ official elimination from playoff… – via theathletic.com
March 30 08:59 AM
With no postseason and a shaky roster ahead for 2019-20, what is next for the Wizards?