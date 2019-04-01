Jerome 'Junkyard Dog' Williams on his NBA career and other NBA podcasts of the day

March 31 11:56 AM

The Sixers traveled to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves, and so did we. We discuss the game, Embiid’s load management, our meetings with TJ, Rock, and Dario after the game, the chants, and some midwest weirdness. If you’re new to the podcast, this one isn’t normal for us. This was recorded in front of a live audience sitting on the floor cross legged in a hotel outside of a ballroom eating breakfast.