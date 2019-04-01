Jerome 'Junkyard Dog' Williams on his NBA career and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal and Dan Patrick talk longevity in sports, Shaq says Giannis is better than he was, and we look back at some of Shaq’s favorite moments from the last 100 shows – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 199
April 01 03:40 AM
In our penultimate 199th episode, Shaq says that the Greek Freak – now being dubbed “the Greek Diesel” – is better than he ever was at 24 years old. We also catch up with long time friend and sports icon Dan Patrick, who talks about sustaining longevity in sports media and what it takes to develop a winning and long-lasting show …
LOCKED ON NBA – 04/01/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Heat, Pistons, and Magic All Battle For Eastern Conference Playoff Spots from Locked On NBA
April 01 02:17 AM
Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Wes Goldberg of Locked On Heat about Miami's playoff push, to Matt Schoch of Locked On Pistons about Blake Griffin's knee and what Detroit needs to do to remain in the playoffs and to Philip Rossman-Reich of Locked On Magic about Orlando looking to spoil another team's playoff dreams.
Hot stove Hornets – via theathletic.com
April 01 12:00 AM
The Warriors beat the Hornets at home on Sunday. By 47 points. Danny Leroux joins the podcast to discuss that, plus more, including the recent “hot stove” foul description by the NBA and the matchup with the Nuggets on Tuesday.
March 31 11:53 PM
The Sixers beat the Wolves, they’ve all but clinched the 3rd seed in the East and they’ve started resting Joel Embiid in preparation for the playoffs. With some of the suspense now gone, Derek Bodner and Mike O’Connor of The Athletic Philadelphia open up the listener mailbag and answer all kinds of questions, from the bench to possible playoff opponents to Zion Williamson.
Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams on his NBA Career, Playing in the BIG3, Running the YOUNG3 Clinics and Tournaments, His Amazing Philanthropy, His Leadership Role With the Retired Players Association and More (Ep. 137) – via HoopsHype.com
March 31 11:10 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams. They discuss his NBA career, his experience in the BIG3, YOUNG3 (which are 3-on-3 tournaments and clinics that the BIG3 runs), his amazing work in the community, his leadership role within the National Basketball Retired Players Association and more.
March 31 10:52 PM
Wizards take down the Nuggets 95-90 as Troy Brown scores a career high 24 points. Nick & Wes recap the victory against a Denver team competing for the 1 seed out West.
March 31 06:21 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Michael Lee recap Jimmy Butler’s return to the Target Center in the 76ers’ victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday night. Let’s just say people in the Twin Cities produce the loudest boos. In the second segment, Pompey and Lee breakdown how Joel Embiid’s absence could affect the Sixers in the upcoming NBA playoffs. And the duo concludes the podcast by talking about Tobias Harris’ impact …
Was Tom Izzo Wrong For Losing His Mind? NBA Playoff Race Heats Up – via bballbreakdown.com
March 31 01:42 PM
In Game 1 of Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament run, head coach Tom Izzo lost control while yelling at freshman Aaron Henry, sparking a huge debate across the basketball world – fueled in part by Coach Nick’s tweet of the footage. Also, the NBA Playoff race at the bottom of each bracket is heating up and Coach Nick and Jared break down some of th ……
Reunited And It Feels So Good (Live From Minnesota) – via rightstorickysanchez.com
March 31 11:56 AM
The Sixers traveled to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves, and so did we. We discuss the game, Embiid’s load management, our meetings with TJ, Rock, and Dario after the game, the chants, and some midwest weirdness. If you’re new to the podcast, this one isn’t normal for us. This was recorded in front of a live audience sitting on the floor cross legged in a hotel outside of a ballroom eating breakfast.