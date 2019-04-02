A KD interview and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 01 03:10 PM

Bucks beat reporter Kane Pitman serves as special guest this week, chatting about the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, where Mike Budenholzer falls in the Coach of the Year race and where Sterling Brown could fit into the long term picture in light of his big game Sunday.

Kane then goes into his own amazing back story. He’s gone from working at an oil refinery in his native Australia to self-funding an extended stay in Wisconsin to cover the Bucks …