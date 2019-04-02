A KD interview and other NBA podcasts of the day

USA Today Sports

April 2, 2019

By: |

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 02 03:01 AM
Ric and Will discuss Tom Brady's retirement announcement (1:15), LeBron being shut down for the remainder of the season (4:08), and Odell Beckham Jr. being introduced in Cleveland (11:08). Also is Randall Cobb an upgrade for the Cowboys and are they the (way too early) favorites in the NFC East? (15:26). Lastly, the Raiders hold a private worko
April 02 03:00 AM
This week's Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles welcomes on MVP, two-time NBA champ, and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. KD looks back on his meteoric rise, and pinpoints the moment when he figured out he could play in the NBA. He also talks about how special his time at Texas was, and reveals where he originally wanted to go to school. The trio moves on to a review of the 2007 draft, and how KD believed the Trail Blazers would have been a perfect fit for his game
April 02 01:39 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and the Washington Post's Ben Golliver discuss the latest in the Eastern Conference playoff race, LeBron James sitting out the rest of the season and what the Lakers do next, and what team would be the best fit for Zion Williamson.
April 02 01:10 AM

Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Post Game begins at 10:00 p.m. following the final buzzer.

The Miami Heat (38-38, 8th East) bring Dwyane Wade's farewell tour to TD Garden for the first half of a home-and-home crucial to Miami's chances of making the playoffs as the final seed in the east

April 01 05:03 PM
Jorge Sedano, Marc J. Spears, and Amin Elhassan discuss Boogie getting ejected, the NBA mourning Nipsey Hussle’s death, Lakers shutting LeBron down, and more.
April 01 04:43 PM
The ‘Winging It’ crew sits down with Ludacris to talk about what he has in store for 2020, including new music and ‘Fast 9’ (02:22). Then they discuss how he got into acting (27:55) and the worst trash talkers in the league (51:06).
April 01 03:38 PM
With the Western Conference playoff teams locked in, we shift our focus to the four teams competing for the last three spots in the Eastern Conference (5:39). Then, we examine how media coverage for NBA teams varies across the country (34:50).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Haley O’Shaughnessy, Bryan Curtis

Buyers’ Remorse? – via espn.com

April 01 03:34 PM
Brian Windhorst, Bobby Marks, and Tim Bontemps discuss the many issues surrounding Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks (2:00), the Nikola Jokić ejection (20:00), the strange Warriors game (41:00) and much more.
April 01 03:10 PM

Bucks beat reporter Kane Pitman serves as special guest this week, chatting about the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, where Mike Budenholzer falls in the Coach of the Year race and where Sterling Brown could fit into the long term picture in light of his big game Sunday.

Kane then goes into his own amazing back story. He's gone from working at an oil refinery in his native Australia to self-funding an extended stay in Wisconsin to cover the Bucks

April 01 02:38 PM
Ric and Will discuss the NCAA Final Four and the big names that didn't make it, including asking the question did Coach K get out-coached in the tourney (5:49). Plus, NFL rule changes including making pass interference reviewable (13:03). Reports that the AAF might be insolvent (17:35). Jordan Howard traded from the Bears to the Eagles (24:07).
April 01 01:19 PM

Another episode of RT brought to you by the Sacramento Kings. This Week Doug and De'Aaron are joined by Kings, Marvin Bagley. The crew talks their "Welcome to the NBA" moments, playing the Warriors, being scouted by Pop. Who is the toughest match-up Giannis or Dame Lillard. They talk Draft day memories, Coach K taking charges and diving for loose balls in practice and a whole lot more.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …

April 01 10:23 AM
In this bonus episode of Good' N Plenty, Rob Dauster joins the show to discuss the elite eight games and the best moments from this past weekend Rob Dauster covers college basketball for NBC Sports. Twitter: @RobDauster

