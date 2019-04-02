USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Social Media

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

April 2, 2019- by

By: |

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 01 12:14 PM
The Western Conference is going to finish with a better cumulative record than the Eastern Conference for the 19th time in the last 20 seasons (with the lone exception being the 2008-09 season), and

Shares

April 01 07:05 AM
Why did the return of Penny Hardaway matter? Because of people like Vivian Chalmers, 78, who draws on Memphis basketball as a source of community and hope. 

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home