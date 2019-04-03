Changes in DC and other NBA podcasts of the day

1
By: HoopsHype |
April 3, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 03 04:00 AM
Jerry Ferrara and the NBA 2k League
April 03 03:48 AM
The Warriors ripped up the Nuggets again. DeMarcus Cousins was awesome. KD got ejected but was great beforehand. Nate Duncan joins to discuss.
April 03 03:39 AM
Howard was a teammate of both LeBron James and Rob Pelinka
April 03 03:32 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap the night of action including Westbook putting up a historic stat line and the Warriors blowing out the Nuggets. They then talk about the feud between the Warriors and refs and the Wizards decision to relieve Ernie Grunfeld from his duties with the team.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 03 03:30 AM
Myron Medcalf covers Men’s College Basketball for ESPN. Twitter: @MedcalfByESPN 3:25 What to do in Minneapolis 16:43 How can you compare Wiggins to Nad Reid 20:10 Who’s the draw for this tournament? 27:20 Bruce Pearl thriving 31:55 Cal’s lifetime contract Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. Good ‘N Plent ……
April 03 03:00 AM
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakim joins The Woj Pod on his 25th birthday to discuss his remarkable rise into one of the NBA’s best young players, his incredible journey from Cameroon, teenage life in seminary school, the profound impact of his late father, and how tired he’s become of answering questions about Kawhi Leonard’s future.
April 03 01:05 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, we welcomed long-time friend Kevin Wang (@kevkage_) to join Giancarlo Navas, Alex Toledo, Brian Goins, and our newest contributor Genna Mark to discuss:
• Breakdown of Heat-Celtics. What annoyed them about Mon
April 02 10:49 PM
In this episode, hosts Scott Zurilla and Brad Sellers make the case why Collin Sexton should be on the All-NBA Rookie 1st Team. They also talk college hoops and the voice of the Monsters Tony Brown joins the show to talk about the Monsters playoff push.
April 02 10:17 PM
Former New York Times journalist Harvey Araton’s 8th book, “Elevated: The Global Rise Of The NBA,” arrives April 16th. It’s an interesting and unique look at the history of the NBA through a curated collection of New York Times articles published in the paper over the last 30-40 years. Harvey specifically speaks to Magic Johnson’s welcome back ……
April 02 08:36 PM
Chris, Ben Standig, and Michael Lee react to the breaking news that Ernie Grunfeld has been relieved of duties after 16 years as President of the Wizards. They run through his legacy, the next GM, how does this affect Scott Brooks, fanbase reaction, and more. Hear from Owner Ted Leonsis following the news as well (17:07).
April 02 06:00 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Durant and Kyrie’s future, Warriors top spot, Nipsey Hussle, Dianna Russini talkin’ OBJ plane ride, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
April 02 04:11 PM
Amin Elhassan, Paul Pierce, and Byron Scott discuss the Wizards firing Ernie Grunfeld, if Giannis should sit out the remaining regular season games, and more.
April 02 04:10 PM
With the end of the regular season in sight, which first-round matchups would be the most interesting (0:56)? Plus: even more NBA draft takeaways from the NCAA tournament (30:43).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
April 02 02:17 PM
Marc Gasol joined Inside the Green Room to chat about living in Toronto, his big brother Pau, fights in practice and the contrasting styles between Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley.
April 02 08:04 AM
DALLAS – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee disclose what Monday’s 122-102 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks means to the 76ers. The duo then breaks down the Sixers’ horrid defense in the second segment. And they finish the podcast talking about what we can expect from the Sixers moving forward.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
