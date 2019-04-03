Changes in DC and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 02 08:04 AM

DALLAS – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee disclose what Monday’s 122-102 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks means to the 76ers. The duo then breaks down the Sixers’ horrid defense in the second segment. And they finish the podcast talking about what we can expect from the Sixers moving forward.

