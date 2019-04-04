A conversation with Andre Drummond and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 04 06:00 AM

ATLANTA – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ lackluster defensive performance in Wednesday’s 130-122 setback to the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. He says the team’s lone bright spot was JJ Redick setting the franchise’s single-season record for made three-pointers. And Pompey talks about the addition of Greg Monroe.

