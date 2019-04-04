A conversation with Andre Drummond and other NBA podcasts of the day

6
By: HoopsHype |
April 4, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 04 06:00 AM
ATLANTA – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ lackluster defensive performance in Wednesday’s 130-122 setback to the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. He says the team’s lone bright spot was JJ Redick setting the franchise’s single-season record for made three-pointers. And Pompey talks about the addition of Greg Monroe.
April 04 12:11 AM
April 04 12:11 AM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. EST, American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.
Post Game begins at 10:00 p.m. following the final buzzer.
The Miami Heat (38-39, 8th East) look to bounce back to Monday’s comeback that fell short at Boston and retain their final playoff spot in the eastern conference over the Magic …
April 03 11:35 PM
The Sixers are sleep walking through the final couple of weeks of the season, can they flip the switch before the playoffs? We discuss whether the team has enough time together to come together for the playoffs, the final round of the Jigsaw Final Four, Around The League with Ish Smith takes us to MVP, Rookie Of The Year, and Warriors conversation, Bryan Colangelo Relationship Advice, and a very Process mailbag.
April 03 11:18 PM
Wizards get beat by visiting Chicago 115-114. Chris & Tony Massenburg discuss the franchise milestone achieved by Bradley Beal, update on Jabari Parker’s knee/ his future in Washington. They then give their latest thoughts on Zion Williamson after the NCAA Tournament (12:17), and Russell Westbrook’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle (17:40).
April 03 10:58 PM
Deuce and Mo kick off the show talking about what made Westbrook’s 20-20-20 extra special (4:00), appreciating this era of NBA basketball (8:45), Deuce explains why he’s so convinced Zion will be a stud in the NBA (19:00), they discuss why Deuce is calling himself the “baseball guy,” how he’s all-in on watching MLB again and how they can promote their incredible talent (25:00), Kevin Pillar’s travel day to join the Giants and taking out a pitcher who was throwing a no-hitter (29:00) …
April 03 09:36 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue discuss the point guard situation for next year. What’s next for Ryan Arcidiacono? (0:45), is there room on the roster for Shaq Harrison (2:30) and why next year is a make it or break it year for Denzel Valentine (3:00). The guys look at some potential 2nd round picks for the Bulls (4:30) and is Carsen Edwards size holding him back (5:20) …
April 03 07:12 PM
Basketball Buds: Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Ethan Strauss, Dave DuFour, Nitzan Bluvstein, Tom Haberstroh, Fred Katz, Marcus Thompson and Anthony Mayes Produced by: Jade Hoye
40% off The Athletic …
April 03 05:59 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the latest Lakers new head coach candidate, Bryce’s Harpers blast, Jalen’s pick for ROY, and of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
April 03 04:12 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, and Tracy McGrady discuss Russell Westbrook’s triple-double, KD’s ejection, and more. Brian Windhorst also joins the show.
April 03 03:48 PM
Zach talks to Chris Herring of 538 about the inconsistent Thunder and Celtics, the remaining playoff races, All-NBA, MVP, All-Rookie, and much more.
April 03 01:49 PM
Ric is joined by Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond for a candid conversation about basketball and many things outside of it as well. Drummond talked about his supposed nickname “The Big Penguin,” playing in Detroit with Blake Griffin, his improved free throw shooting, and his many interests outside of basketball including music, acting, and ……
April 03 01:45 PM
Welcome to this week’s Pull Up Pod – NUMBER 52 – shout out to CC Sabathia.
April 03 01:27 PM
Listen to a preview for tonight’s game vs. Chicago and more analysis from the news yesterday that Ernie Grunfeld was removed as Team President.
April 03 01:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets PG Devonte’ Graham joined the show, plus Zak and Ryan discuss who’s the MVP of MVPs
