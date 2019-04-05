Awards picks and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 4/5/19 — Giannis tops Embiid; Eastern, Western Conference Power Rankings from Locked On NBA
April 05 03:42 AM
Adam and Anthony reunite to discuss a thrilling Sixers-Bucks game, LeBron stock, and then power rankings for each conference as we get ready for the playoffs.
April 05 12:11 AM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this episode the guys go one-on-one with Raptors GM Bobby Webster to discuss Kawhi Leonard’s first year with the Raptors, Nick Nurse’s first stint as head coach for Toronto and the upcoming playoffs, we look around the league with John Schuhmann and the playoff race at the bottom ……
April 05 12:00 AM
Nerder She Wrote: Dave DuFour, Sam Amick and Joe Vardon Produced by: Jade Hoye Rundown to come….
April 04 10:29 PM
The Timberwolves are 78 games into their season and as the year comes to a close we discuss how the team has performed under Tom Thibodeau vs. Ryan Saunders, including individual player performances as well as overall team statistics. In…
April 04 09:00 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Tim Bontemps of ESPN (@TimBontemps) break down the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
They discuss how the Bucks, Raptors, 76ers and Celtics are looking going into the postseason in terms of how they are playing, health and the massive long-term ramifications looming for all four franchises.
Goodbye, 2018-19 Lakers – via espn.com
April 04 07:14 PM
Brian Windhorst, Ohm Youngmisuk, Ramona Shelburne and Dave McMenamin discuss the failed season for the Lakers and LeBron James and wildly speculate what could come next.
April 04 07:12 PM
0:52 – Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper recap the Celtics sweep of the mini series with the Miami Heat and discuss how the team made adjustments from game to game.
4:18 – Kyrie Irving and Al Horford look to be locked in and ready for the playoffs. Now add in a healthy and confident Gordon Hayward and the newest version of the Celtics’ Big Three is ready to roll for the postseason …
April 04 06:24 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Hall of Famer guard Isiah Thomas and Marcus Spears talkin’ Zion’s future, Embiid’s self-love, Jacobys’ hygiene and more!!!
Whose Future Timeline Is the Darkest? | Group Chat – via theringer.com
April 04 04:41 PM
We weigh the different bleak futures of some of the NBA’s bottom-feeders and try to determine who has the longest path back to contention (2:00). Then, with the playoffs on the immediate horizon, we go over the teams that are trending up and trending down, and whether that will matter for how they fare in their opening series (49:00).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Paolo Uggetti, Haley O’Shaughnessy
April 04 04:21 PM
Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Brian Windhorst discuss if the Rockets can win the west and more. Nick DePaula also joins the show.
The Rockets are in Championship mode; the Warriors are on a precipice; & is LeBron still “Best Player in the League”?
April 04 03:28 PM
Ric & Ryan are together at Staples Center after the Rockets’ beat down of the Clippers, and the guys think Houston looks like they are in title-mode. Also, Ric thinks the Warriors might be on the edge of a precipice. And does LeBron still hold the official title of “Best Player in the League”? If not, then who? Thanks for listening! If you enjo ……
Paul George + NBA Awards Picks – via NBA.com
April 04 02:41 PM
Thunder All-Star Paul George joins the show to talk about OKC’s playoff push, Russell Westbrook’s emotional 20-20-20 performance, and a lot more. Then Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down their picks for all of the NBA season awards, from MVP to ROY to COY. via Knit
109: Quinn & Kerith feat. Jordan Bell – via uninterrupted.com
April 04 12:39 PM
On this episode of Road Trippin’, the Golden State Warriors duo, Quinn & Kerith are joined by Jordan Bell. Though the crew covers plenty of Championship glory – parade memories, media attention surrounding the Finals alone, etc … they also dive into this years MVP debate, keys to guarding James Harden as the Warriors feel they have quite the defensive weapons, only time will tell – maybe?? They also dive into pre NBA life …
LOCKED ON NBA – 4-4 – Sam Amick on Rockets, Warriors, MVP Race, value of a dunk and defense from Locked On NBA
April 04 11:42 AM
David Locke sits down with the Atheltic's Sam Amick about his newest piece on the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors and where they sit plus an argument over the MVP and the lack of value to dunks and defense
