Dwyane Wade talks about finishing his career in Miami and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 05 04:04 PM

For Eric Walden and Andy Larsen, it’s almost time to look ahead to the playoffs. It’s looking likely — but certainly not guaranteed — that the Jazz play the Blazers in the first round. What would that mean for the Jazz, especially given that they’ve given large point totals to scoring guards in the last 10 days? Larsen isn’t worried for one.

We also discuss Rudy Gobert’s dealings with the media, Thabo Sefolosha’s play, and Grayson Allen’s bright stretch.