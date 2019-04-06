Dwyane Wade talks about finishing his career in Miami and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
By: HoopsHype |
April 6, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 06 03:37 AM
The Philadelphia 76ers finally played with some effort against the Bucks, but it wasn’t enough to stop their season-long 3-game losing streak. What’s going on? What will they do with James Ennis sidelined for at least two weeks? Should they even care about getting the 3rd seed in the East?
April 06 03:00 AM
The Warriors beat the Cavaliers on Friday night. Their magic number to clinch the West is down to one. Joe Vardon joins to discuss the win and what’s ahead.
April 06 12:28 AM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 8:00 p.m. EST, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.
Post Game begins at 10:30p.m. following the final buzzer …
April 05 11:51 PM
Wizards lose at home 129-112 to San Antonio. Chris, Tony, & Drew discuss the game and also what “Life After Basketball” means. Everyone then shares their positive experiences with Ernie Grunfeld a few days after the news has passed. Finally, Bradley Beal’s play in front of USA Basketball Coach Gregg Popovich.
April 05 11:40 PM
Bucher gives insight into his two items that went viral this week — saying KD heading to the Knicks is “done” and a host of NBA players choosing James Harden as their MVP over Giannis Antetokuonmpo. Bucher is also joined by Burton Chawla, “a consultant” who has made a killing on March Madness and shares his thoughts on Final Four wagers.…
April 05 08:37 PM
Marc Lasry is the co-owner of the team with the best record in the NBA and guaranteed home court advantage in the play-offs – the Milwaukee Bucks! Marc speaks to the Bucks’ special season, when he knew they might be play-off bound, what Giannis Antetokounmpo is like on and off the court, why the Bucks’ chemistry works, and how GM Jon Horst and ……
April 05 06:16 PM
David Jacoby is joined by the WNBA’s Chiney Ogwumike talkin’ NBA MVP, the importance of LeBron’s offseason, talks Final Four, and of course more Twitter and VM’s!!!
April 05 04:57 PM
Rachel Nichols sits down with Dwyane Wade to talk about his retirement tour, finishing his career in Miami, and more. Plus, Gabrielle Union shares what movie made D-Wade cry.
April 05 04:04 PM
For Eric Walden and Andy Larsen, it’s almost time to look ahead to the playoffs. It’s looking likely — but certainly not guaranteed — that the Jazz play the Blazers in the first round. What would that mean for the Jazz, especially given that they’ve given large point totals to scoring guards in the last 10 days? Larsen isn’t worried for one.
We also discuss Rudy Gobert’s dealings with the media, Thabo Sefolosha’s play, and Grayson Allen’s bright stretch.
April 05 02:55 PM
We recap the exciting Bucks comeback win over the Sixers on Thursday night, which featured gigantic performances from Giannis and Joel Embiid (1:30). Then, ahead of the Final Four, we take one last dive into NCAA tournament prospects like Jarrett Culver and De’Andre Hunter (21:30).
Hosts: Danny Chau and Jonathan Tjarks
April 05 10:46 AM
On this week’s episode, we take stock of Ernie Grunfeld’s shambolic 16-year Wizards tenure, shout out a pair of teams peaking at the right time, and make our end-of-season awards picks.
