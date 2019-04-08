Lonzo drama and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
April 8, 2019
April 08 06:52 AM
MIAMI — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Phifth Quarter’s Mike Small dissect the two possible first-round matchups for the 76ers in the upcoming playoffs. Both believe the Orlando Magic are a more favorable matchup than the Brooklyn Nets for the Sixers. Pompey and Small also believe it was smart to slide Jonah Bolden down to power forward. And they end the podcast talking about what the Sixers should do with their core in free agency …
April 08 03:01 AM
Ric and Will are joined by NCAA basketball expert “The Consultant” Burton Chawla to preview Monday’s National Title game between Virginia and Texas Tech (4:13). Then, Ric gets Will’s perspective on the huge Packers story that came out about the broken relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy (15:02). Lastly, the guys break down the ……
April 08 01:14 AM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Post Game begins at 10:00 p.m. following the final buzzer.
The Orlando Magic (40-40) find themselves in position to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since Dwight Howard played in blue …
April 08 12:47 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with John Karalis of Locked On Celtics about the Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum injuries, top Walker Mehl about Kemba Walker and the Hornet’s push for the playoffs, and to Josh Bass of Locked On Nets about Brooklyn securing themselves a playoff spot.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car …
April 07 10:15 PM
Wizards lose in New York 113-110. Nick & Wes look at where Washington stands as the offseason is around the corner, with some big decisions for the franchise ahead.
April 07 04:54 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. They discuss the drama surrounding Big Baller Brand’s demise, what’s next for Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball’s role going forward and whether he’ll take a step back. They also talk about Lonzo’s on-court development, how his relationship with LeBron James has reportedly strengthened and whether he’ll remain with the Lakers long-term.
April 07 12:21 PM
The Sixers finally get back on the winning track, and are getting set for another playoff run. We look at alternate Sixers realities and if you’d feel more confident if fewer trades had been made this season. We also look back at the three year anniversary of the Hinkie resignation, Brett Brown’s multiple 50-win seasons, and some Zhaire, Shake and JaKarr Sampson discussion.
