Lonzo drama and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 08 06:52 AM

MIAMI — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Phifth Quarter’s Mike Small dissect the two possible first-round matchups for the 76ers in the upcoming playoffs. Both believe the Orlando Magic are a more favorable matchup than the Brooklyn Nets for the Sixers. Pompey and Small also believe it was smart to slide Jonah Bolden down to power forward. And they end the podcast talking about what the Sixers should do with their core in free agency …