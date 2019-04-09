The reaction to Kyle Korver's article and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 08 01:27 PM

On this edition of RT we get an hour full of friends like the ones we have all come to love in our own Richard and Channing. Nick and Gil join RT for the first time and story time, it was. From USC to AZ comparisons, Nick failing as a hooper and in life (they said it, not us) because nick was the rook of Gil as his vet, endless Gil stories that had Swaggy out of his seat and so much more. Ever wonder what the P in “Swaggy P” stood for? Tune in and find out. I bet you would have never guessed …