The reaction to Kyle Korver's article and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 09 03:25 AM
Ric and Will recap Virginia’s overtime victory over Texas Tech to take home the National Title, and they welcome back NCAA hoops expert Burton Chawla to take his victory lap after he wagered on Virginia to win it all before the Tourney even started (1:19). Then, Ric and Will dive into Aaron Rodgers’ comprehensive response to the Bleacher Report ……
LOCKED ON NBA – Tue. 4/9 – Hunter Boosts Draft Value, Korver’s Article and Playoff Seeding from Locked On NBA
April 09 03:23 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discuss DeAndre Hunter’s huge game to lead Virginia to the NCAA national championship, Kyle Korver’s thoughtful essay for the Players’ Tribune, which team with homecourt advantage is most likely to get upset in the first round of the playoffs, and preview tonight’s games with playoff implications.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @LockedOnNBANetLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 09 03:00 AM
Clippers forward Wilson Chandler joins the show in this week’s episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. They begin by touching on Wilson’s unusual route to the first round of the 2007 NBA draft, and how frustrations in school influenced his decisions. As a rookie he was teammates with Q on a Knicks team that had a crazy dynamic. Wilson also explains his decision to go vegan for a few years, and explains how his diet helped his body heal …
April 09 02:16 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, Giancarlo Navas, Greg Leif Sylvander, and Brian Goins invite Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover as our special guest to discuss:• Rohan’s Sports Illustrated cover story on Dwyane Wade• Bo
April 08 10:10 PM
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Cayleigh Griffin talk Collin Sexton’s growth this season with Cavaliers Legend Jim Chones and Cavs.com’s Joe Gabriele.
April 08 09:36 PM
On the latest edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, former Bulls’ 3-time champion guard and current player agent B.J. Armstrong joins Mark Schanowski to discuss the new documentary, POOH: The Derrick Rose Story which airs Thursday at 6 p.m. on watchstadium.com/live. Armstrong reveals the motivation behind the project and why Rose wanted to let his fans see what he’s really like with unprecedented access to his daily life …
April 08 06:26 PM
How the team empowered scoring aces: Steph from a distance, Durant in the mid-range, Cousins on the block
WNBA Hooper Chiney Ogwumike Returns Talking NCAA Tourney, Game of Thrones, Westbrook Respect and More
April 08 06:13 PM
David Jacoby is joined by Chiney Ogwumike talking tonights Men’s National Championship, respect Russell Westbrook’s game, Game of Thrones and of course more Twitter and VM’s!
April 08 04:36 PM
Rachel Nichols, Byron Scott, and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the playoff seedings shuffle, Kyle Korver’s piece for Players’ Tribune, and more.
Concern-Trolling Playoff Teams and Just Concerns for the Sixers | Heat Check – via theringer.com
April 08 04:17 PM
With the postseason just within grasp, which flaws could haunt playoff-bound teams in the weeks to come (4:50)? And of course, the Philadelphia 76ers generate genuine apprehension from their fan base (34:04).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Joe House, Dan Pfeiffer
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Joe House, Dan Pfeiffer
Why Aren’t The NBA Playoff Matchups Settled Yet, Dammit! – via bballbreakdown.com
April 08 03:30 PM
Coach Nick is joined as always by Jared Weiss of The Athletic to discuss what we do know about the matchups in the NBA Playoffs in both the East and West. It’ll be an interesting final couple of games as some teams aren’t motivated to win, others want to move up or maybe down, and it all doesn’t matter as the Warriors are playing great.…
Playoff Races + Final Power Rankings – via NBA.com
April 08 02:26 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the Magic and Nets clinching their spots to the playoffs with less than a week to go. Then they analyze the rest of the standings, discuss possible playoff matchups and dig into the final Power Rankings of the ’18-19 season. via Knit
110: Channing, Richard & Allie feat. Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young – via uninterrupted.com
April 08 01:27 PM
On this edition of RT we get an hour full of friends like the ones we have all come to love in our own Richard and Channing. Nick and Gil join RT for the first time and story time, it was. From USC to AZ comparisons, Nick failing as a hooper and in life (they said it, not us) because nick was the rook of Gil as his vet, endless Gil stories that had Swaggy out of his seat and so much more. Ever wonder what the P in “Swaggy P” stood for? Tune in and find out. I bet you would have never guessed …
April 08 01:05 PM
Sean Grande is the play-by-play voice for the Boston Celtics on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Twitter: @SeanGrandePBP 8:05 Feeling optimistic about playoff chances? 16:15 Celtics should be thrilled they’re playing the Pacers 19:04 Injuries a problem? 27:01 Hayward is a different player 30:23 Kyrie set the bar for him ……
Submitting The 2018-19 NBA Awards Ballot – via espn.com
April 08 12:09 PM
Brian Windhorst, Kevin Arnovitz, Kirk Goldsberry and Andrew Han discuss the NBA Awards including MVP (4:30), Coach of the Year (10:00), DPLOY (20:00), ROY (27:00) All NBA First-Team (40:00) and many more. Listen to Brian & Kevin complete their ballots in real-time!
Shaq’s LIVE 200th Episode of The Big Podcast, featuring Killer Mike and Comedian Craig Gass, presented by BetOnline.ag! – Part 1 – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 200
April 08 10:38 AM
Shaq and the crew are LIVE for our 200th episode of The Big Podcast! The show is proudly presented by BetOnline.ag! We open up with Shaq yet again defending Robert Kraft, we discuss how Shaq knew that nothing would happen to Jussie Smollett, Shaq says Trae Young is NOT the Rookie of the Year in the NBA, and we get Shaq’s thoughts on who is for real and who isn’t as we get ready to start the NBA Playoffs …
April 08 09:24 AM
The ‘Winging It’ crew is joined by JJ Redick to discuss their thoughts on the mindset of players who are chasing triple-doubles (13:29) and who they think the best team in the East is (17:43). Then, they tell stories about getting ejected (57:35).
Comments