Magic steps down and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

MIAMI — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how the 76ers basically have nothing to play for in the final two regular-season games. Right now, the focus is on remaining healthy and figuring out who they’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs. He’s also breaks down the postseason scenarios for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, the two teams the Sixers could face in the opening round. …