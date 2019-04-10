Magic steps down and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
April 10, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 10 03:54 AM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week is SI staff writer Rohan Nadkarni. Mannix and Nadkarni dive into the best use of instant replay in basketball, Dwyane Wade’s final season — and if he should reconsider hanging ’em up — the Wade/Paul Pierce debate, LeBron James’s curious defense of Luke Walton, top playoff storylines and more.
April 10 03:39 AM
The Warriors All-82 podcast is moving behind The Athletic’s paywall. It will be available on the app. Here is the final free to all episode, breaking down a wild penultimate night in the NBA regular season, which created some interesting playoff scenarios. Plus, we go through 10 defining stats from this season.
April 10 03:01 AM
The one and only Stack Jack, NBA Champion Stephen Jackson joins Ric for a terrific conversation that spans hilarity and seriousness as well as basketball. Stack Jack gave us an amazing story about his tendency to travel with THC-laced edibles and his willingness to share with other first class passengers. Then the guys got serious and talked ab ……
April 10 03:00 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (NolaJake) and Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) cover a wild night in the NBA. Magic Johnson abruptly and unexpectedly resigns from the Lakers. Dwyane Wade Dirk Nowitzki play their final home games. The Thunder beat the Rockets on a last second Paul George 3-pointer.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 10 02:07 AM
Giancarlo Navas records a one-man, postgame reaction show about his experience witnessing Dwyane Wade’s final home game as a member of the Miami Heat, holding back tears from the parking lot at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
April 10 12:28 AM
Brian Windhorst, Kevin Pelton, Ohm Youngmisuk and Andrew Han conference call into an emergency podcast to discuss Magic Johnson’s impromptu press conference and stunning news that he is resigning from the Lakers’ front office.
April 10 12:12 AM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
Post Game begins at 9:30 p.m. following the final buzzer.
It’s been a devastating and rebuilding season for the Washington Wizards (32-49) who will close their season out of the playoffs again …
April 10 12:00 AM
Wizards season finishes by losing at home to Boston 116-110. Chris & Drew begin by reacting to John Wall’s comments about if the team selects a point guard in the upcoming Draft and give out end of season awards for both the Wizards & NBA.
April 09 06:32 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk NCAA National Champion, define meaningless games, talk participation trophies, Nipsey Hussle, plus of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
April 09 05:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on the big games, Korver and draft prospects. Thanks to TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME), Sotastick.com (code YOUBETCHA) and Bitesquad (code TALKNORTH)
April 09 04:44 PM
Rachel Nichols, Ramona Shelburne, and Amin Elhassan discuss what the Lakers need from a head coach next season and more.
April 09 03:42 PM
Top prospects audition for the pros in the NCAA championship game (0:46) while the still-murky NBA playoff picture continues to shift (15:23). Then: 10 burning questions for the 2019 NBA playoffs (22:24).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
April 09 03:00 PM
Former VP of Strategic Research for the San Antonio Spurs, current ESPN NBA analyst, and author of the upcoming book, “SprawlBall: A Visual Tour of the New Era of the NBA,” Kirk Goldsberry, discusses the rapid expansion of the 3-point revolution, and what it means for the game and the league. He and Howard also talk about the 4-point shot, bann ……
April 09 12:46 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former professional basketball player Rod Benson. They discuss his playing days (including his experiences in the G League and in Korea), how he became one of the first professional athletes to blog, landing mainstream writing gigs at ESPN, Yahoo and HoopsHype, his transition to painting, his thoughts on this year’s NBA contenders, and why James Harden’s style of play drives him crazy.
April 09 12:04 PM
Blake and Eric announce the podcast is moving homes, the discuss some end-of-season Raptors stats and awards, Stuber, and more.
April 09 10:23 AM
MIAMI — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how the 76ers basically have nothing to play for in the final two regular-season games. Right now, the focus is on remaining healthy and figuring out who they’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs. He’s also breaks down the postseason scenarios for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, the two teams the Sixers could face in the opening round. …
April 09 08:35 AM
Rob Dauster covers Men’s College Basketball for NBC Sports. Twitter: @RobDauster 1:37 Virginia wins a memorable Final Four and Championship 9:20 Cavaliers exercised all their demons 20:11 Clean program crowned in a year of controversy 26:44 Better game than 2016? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. Good ‘N ……
Podcasts, Podcasts
Podcasts, Podcasts
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments