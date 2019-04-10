Magic Johnson exits Lakers, what's next for the franchise?

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Lakers Nation senior writer Trevor Lane. They discuss the surprising news that Magic Johnson is stepping down as the Los Angeles Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations, what this means for the team’s offseason plan and more. Time-stamps are below.

:40: In one of the craziest NBA stories in a while, Magic Johnson stepped down as the Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations and didn’t tell anyone before his press conference. Alex and Trevor discuss the way he went about this and how it could’ve been handled better.

5:20: How does this impact the Lakers’ offseason plans? Does this turn away free agents, who may view the Lakers as unstable and full of drama? Since Magic is so respected by players, does it hurt their pitch if he’s not in the room?

11:10: Who could the Lakers hire to replace Johnson who demands the same kind of instant respect? It doesn’t seem like there’s a name out there. (Although there are plenty of good executives available.)

13:45: Is Rob Pelinka’s job as general manager safe? During his hour-long press conference, Johnson didn’t criticize Pelinka but he certainly didn’t give him a show of support.

18:00: While it would make sense to consult LeBron James and allow him to have some input as the Lakers’ rebuild their front office, L.A. needs to be careful not to let LeBron handpick his next head coach, GM and President of Basketball Operations (essentially giving him control over the franchise).

20:20: LeBron signed a four-year deal and he only has a player option in year four. Does he regret not giving himself more player options (and potential outs) in case things went sour?

26:30: Predicting what the Lakers will do this summer as they try to sign free agents and/or trade for a star (such as Anthony Davis, potentially).

34:10: Jerry West’s contract with the Los Angeles Clippers is reportedly expiring this offseason. Could he be an option for the Lakers in a consultant role? (It’s unclear when exactly his contract expires this summer.)

41:50: How frustrated is LeBron right now?

